Street reconstruction project on Stevens Point's north side adds roundabout and extends sidewalk

STEVENS POINT – Plans for roughly 7,100 feet of street reconstruction on the city’s north side is starting to take shape, and in addition to routine maintenance, the project also calls for a roundabout and additional sidewalks.

Portions of Maria Drive, Vincent Street and Walker Street will be under construction beginning in May and continuing through the summer as the city completes work on both underground utilities and surface elements.

The city held public information sessions in August and December and is using suggestions from those meetings to create a design draft that is expected to be finished in February.

One significant feature will be the addition of a “mini-roundabout” at the intersection of Maria Drive and Second Street. A mini-roundabout is designed with lower curbs so larger vehicles or a vehicle with a larger turning radius, like “delivery trucks, emergency response vehicles and school buses,” are more safely able to move through them, according to Scott Beduhn, the city's director of public works. This will eliminate the stop signs for east-west traffic on Maria Drive.

A second feature of this project will happen away from the major street work − the extension of the sidewalk on the north side of Maria Drive and west of Madison Elementary School. Currently, the sidewalk ends essentially at the edge of the Frederick Street right of way. Beduhn said this will facilitate safer child pickup from the school on Georgia Street.

The street project's boundaries are Maria Drive from Second Street to Division Street; Walker Street from Second Street to its west end; and Vincent Street from Maria Drive to Sixth Avenue.

Voters approved $2.9 million in an April 2023 referendum for the road project.

The requirement to put such measures to a public vote is a result of a binding referendum voters narrowly approved in August 2022 that created an ordinance that requires the city to put all transportation projects that cost taxpayers more than $1 million before voters.

