The pending winter storm has had an impact on the delivery of the weekend edition of the Argus Leader.

The news outlet has made the decision to hold its nightly delivery truck, headed from Des Moines, Iowa, to Sioux Falls, until Saturday or Sunday, because of the weather.

Iowa is already experiencing whiteout conditions and South Dakota is headed into blizzard conditions, with a blizzard warning expected to start at midnight for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. Life-threatening wind chills will soon follow, with chills as low as -45 degrees.

The area is also expected to be under a wind chill warning through Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Friday's decision means subscribers won't receive their Sunday print edition until Tuesday, because Monday is a federal holiday for the United States Post Office.

Instead, customers will receive Sunday, Monday and Tuesday papers in the mail Tuesday.

Please visit www.argusleader.com for the latest information on news, weather and sports, or visit our e-edition to see an online version of the print edition each day.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Strong winter storm delays mail delivery of Argus Leader this weekend