Student slain on UGA campus identified as Augusta University nursing senior

Athens-Clarke County police block traffic and investigate at the UGA intramural Fields after the body of a women was found with visible injuries in the woods around Lake Herrick in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

The woman slain at a recreational area on the University of Georgia campus has been identified as Augusta University College of Nursing student Laken Hope Riley.

Athens-Clarke County Corner Sonny Wilson said Friday that an autopsy is underway at the State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death. Riley, 22, resided in Athens near the intramural fields, where she was killed.

Riley attended the satellite campus of the Augusta University in Athens, where she was a senior. The school is located in a shopping center off Barnett Shoals Road.

UGA police chief: No suspects in slaying of woman at intramural fields

Riley’s body was discovered before 1 p.m. by a University of Georgia police officer in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick at the intramural fields off College Station Road, according to police.

Riley was at the location to run and when she didn’t return home, a friend called UGA police shortly after noon, according to police.

The cause of death has not been released. Police said late Thursday they do not have a suspect.

Check back on this story for updates.

https://www.facebook.com/AthensBannerHerald/videos/1536460207193839

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Woman, an AU nursing student, killed at UGA intramural fields ID'ed