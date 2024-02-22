Watch: UGA police press conference after woman found dead at IM fields

University of Georgia police are investigating the the death of a woman found Thursday afternoon at the intramural fields off College Station Road.

"We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation," UGA Today, an online media outlet for the university, posted on Thursday. "Foul play is suspected."

Police have not released the name of the woman, but reported when she was found she had “visible injuries.”

The victim was not a UGA student but was a student of another university, according to police.

UGA police press conference livestream

UGA police held a press conference Thursday evening. Watch the video in-full below.

UGA Police Department holds press conference regarding body of woman found in woods behind campus intramural fields. Posted by Athens Banner-Herald & OnlineAthens.com on Thursday, February 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Livestream: UGA police press conference after woman found dead on campus