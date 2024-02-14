These students in Alabama need a Valentine's Day card from Delaware. Can you help them?

Got any extra Valentine’s Day cards? This classroom in Alabama would love to have one.

Across the country, a classroom in Alabama is hoping to get Valentine’s Day cards from each state, but they’re still missing one from Delaware.

Happy Valentine's Day, Delaware!

Pike Liberal Arts School runs from third through 12th grade, and fifth and sixth grade teacher Leslie Smelcer started a class project to fill in a map of the United States by getting a Valentine’s Day card from every U.S. state, according to a Reddit post.

So far, Smelcer’s class has received a valentine from 38 out of the 50 states, with Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming still missing.

If you would like to help Smelcer’s students feel some First State love, you can mail a Valentine’s Day card to “Pike Liberal Arts School, Attention of Mrs. Smelcer, 301 Kervin Drive, Troy, Alabama, 36081.”

The students are accepting cards through the end of February.

