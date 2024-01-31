From sub-zero to 40s, what's caused temperatures to vary so much in Milwaukee this January?

Just two weeks ago, Milwaukee saw frigid, sub-zero temperatures so cold administrators canceled schools. The week before, it was heavy snow that brought cancellations.

But this week, nearly all of the snow has melted, and high temps are expected to reach the mid-40s by Wednesday and stay there through the end of the week, according to AccuWeather's 10-day forecast.

Despite bitter temperatures in the middle of the month, this January was still one of the warmest overall on record. As of Jan. 30, January 2024 was the 25th-warmest first month of the year since the National Weather Service began tracking data in the 1870s, said local NWS meteorologist Kevin Wagner.

So what's causing such big temperature swings in Milwaukee and across the Midwest? We spoke with Wagner to find out.

What is causing such big temperature swings in Milwaukee this winter?

Wagner said what's out of the ordinary is not the mid-January cold snap but rather the above-average temps we've seen the rest of the month. Experts expected to see a warmer-than-average winter this year due to a weather event known as El Niño, Wagner explained.

During an El Niño event, the ocean warms to above-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. Winters with moderate-to-strong El Niño effects tend to see above-average temperatures and below-average snowfall.

As for the sub-zero temps a few weeks back, Wagner said those aren't too much colder than the typical cold snaps our area sees almost every winter.

"We typically see at least one or two of those kinds of windchill advisory events per season here," he said. "Windchill warnings, those tend to be not as frequent, and we did have some of those, but that's not too uncommon up here, either. It just kind of snuck in during this overall warm pattern."

Even in a winter with a strong El Niño, the El Niño is more a predictor of the entire season's weather, rather than day-to-day weather, Wagner added. This means, despite being generally warmer overall, El Niño winters can certainly see snow and cold snaps.

How does this January's weather compare to past years in Milwaukee?

According to data from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, Milwaukee's observed high temperatures this year were at or above normal from Jan. 1 through Jan. 13 and then again from Jan. 22 through Jan. 30, the last day with data available. Low temperatures were also above normal all of these days except Jan. 13.

Predictably, high and low temperatures were well below normal this year during the cold snap from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21.

But shortly after, temps shot back up, and Milwaukee tied two records for the highest daily low temperatures on NWS record. This year, Jan. 24 saw a low of 36 degrees, tying 1967 for the warmest daily low, and Jan. 25 tied 1944 with a low of 37 degrees, Wagner said.

What will the rest of winter be like in Milwaukee?

Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue for the next few weeks, and no cold snaps are expected, Wagner said. The next week should also see very little precipitation.

Still, that doesn't mean we're done with snow and cold for the winter.

"You can still get these periods where we're going to see snow and cold," Wagner said. "They may just not last as long as a typical winter forecast."

But, thankfully for those who aren't fans of winter weather, he added that we're already past the point in the year that typically sees the coldest temperatures.

"In Milwaukee, our coldest average temperatures are from Jan. 18 through 27, so now we're back on the upward trend."

