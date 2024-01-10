Subzero temperatures are on the way: Tips to safely heat your home, prevent frozen pipes

After what has seemingly felt like a balmy winter thus far, single-digit and below-zero temperatures are heading this way.

With the impending weather, power, gas and water utilities — Duke Energy, AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy and Citizens Energy — are cautioning their customers in Central Indiana about the potential for power outages and frozen pipes.

But as Hoosiers prepare to hunker down, they can take steps to keep their homes safe as well as their water and electricity running.

Before the storm

While snow may be possible in the coming days, it's the frigid temperatures and blustery winds that cause some of the biggest issues in the state's central region.

Many might question how much damage cold weather can really do, but others will remember the polar vortex several years ago that left millions of households across the country without power. The impact reached into Texas and other southern states, when residents cranked their heat and overwhelmed power generators.

Though such a scenario is unlikely in Indiana because of several key differences, losing power as a result of freezing temperatures is not impossible.

Both Duke and AES Indiana said crews and contractors are ready to respond to outages. Still, there are some tips you can follow to help be prepared ahead of the storm system coming through.

Make sure you have an emergency storm kit ready and available. That kit should include a battery or solar-powered radio, mobile device chargers, flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food items, water, face coverings and a first-aid kit.

Have an emergency plan and identify alternative housing in case your family will be significantly impacted by a loss of power — especially if a member is elderly or has special medical needs.

Bookmark your utility's outage page on your mobile device, or download the app, for quick access to report outages and get updates. Make sure to sign up for the alerts and also follow your utility on social media.

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are functioning properly, and ensure that you have both types of alarms on every level of your home.

What to do if your power is out

In the event of a power outage during a winter storm, don't panic. We've got some tips for you on what to do:

The first step is to report the outage immediately, AES Indiana said: "Don't rely on your neighbors to report your outage." There are multiple ways to do that, such as through your utility's mobile app. For Duke Energy, customers can also report an outage or a downed power line by texting "OUT" to 57801 or calling 800-343-3525. AES Indiana customers can call 317-261-8111.

Turn off all appliances — including your furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump — leaving just one lamp on to know when power is restored. This will help avoid a circuit overload that may result when power is restored to all appliances at once.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. A fully-loaded freezer will keep food frozen for 36 to 48 hours.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen and are sagging. Consider all lines, as well as trees or limbs in contact with them, potentially energized. If a power line falls across your car, stay inside. If you must get out, jump clear of the car and land on both feet — make sure no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Remain patient. Every utility has detailed plans to help restore electricity as quickly as possible, and must work through a process to do that safely.

The National Weather Service said another big winter storm is heading toward Central Indiana, that is expected to bring single-digit and below-zero temperatures over the weekend and into early next week. Pipes could freeze if not properly insulated.

How to safely heat your home

Beyond the snow and icy rain, temperatures next week are predicted to be in the single digits and perhaps even below zero overnight. Whether or not you have power, you can take precautions to make sure you are safely heating your home:

Use only approved fuel-burning space heaters indoors, as they can create deadly carbon monoxide. If you start to feel dizzy, weak, confused or sleepy, that could be a sign of carbon monoxide poisoning — get fresh air immediately and call 911.

If you have lost power, don't use grills or other outdoor appliances indoors for space heating or cooking. These devices may emit carbon dioxide (going back to the earlier tip to make sure your detectors are ready to go).

Do not heat your home with a gas oven, either. Long-term and continuous use can also create a buildup of carbon monoxide in the home.

Exercise caution when using any kind of space heater, creating a three-foot safety zone around the heater. Take special care to keep it away from anything that burns, such as curtains, furniture and bedding.

If using kerosene heaters, never refuel inside the home, and provide adequate ventilation.

Citizens Energy, which supplies gas to most Marion County residents, hopes customers won't have to use these tips. The utility said it is well-supplied with natural gas to ensure its customers can heat their homes through the cold snap.

They added that natural gas utility lines are generally more resilient to interruption by inclement weather with being buried underground.

Ways to prevent frozen pipes

As temperatures drop, that risk of your home's pipes freezing increases. There are some steps, however, that homeowners can take to help stop that from happening.

To keep pipes from freezing:

If the indoor temperature drops as low as 55 degrees, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip.

If possible, insulate pipes that may be exposed to cold air.

Open cabinet doors below sinks to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Make sure the lid on your water meter pit is tightly secured. If your water meter is in the basement, ensure the area is heated and check for broken windows.

If you have piping in the garage, ensure the garage doors stay closed and try to insulate the pipes.

Know where your water shut-off valve is so you can turn the water off quickly in the event a pipe bursts. Those valves can be located in various places, including the garage, basement, utility closet or the main entry for the water line into the house.

Also, keep an eye out for signs of frozen pipes. That can include pipes that are bulging or have frost on the outside, or if you toilet doesn't refill after a flush. In the event that you identify a frozen pipe, here is what Citizens Energy recommends you do:

Turn off the water at the shut-off valve.

Open the faucet attached to the frozen pipe to allow water to flow through and relieve pressure buildup. Running water through the pipe will also help melt any remaining ice.

Apply gradual heat to the section of frozen pipe. That can be done by wrapping the pipes in bath towels or using a space heater to heat up the area where the pipes are located. Keep applying heat until the water pressure is restored and the water flows through freely. Make sure to never apply direct heat to the affected area.

If a pipe is bulging or you can't find the location of the blockage, call a licensed plumber.

