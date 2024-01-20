Subzero wind chills still loom, but all advisories lifted for Greater Cincinnati

The worst part of this weekend's weather forecast is now in the rearview mirror with bitterly cold wind chills remaining as the only concern until late Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

After snow blanketed the southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky regions over the last couple of days, all weather advisories that were implemented in that time were lifted early Saturday afternoon. Additionally, clearer skies and little to no precipitation are in the forecast for the rest of the weekend.

However, single-digit temperatures, as well as wind chill values between 5 and 10 degrees below zero, are still likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The weather service urges to avoid outside activities, or to at least wear warm clothing, including a hat and gloves, when spending time outdoors.

Rain is back in the forecast next week as there is a slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. Monday, then a chance of rain or freezing rain.

How much snow did Greater Cincinnati get?

According to data collected by the National Weather Service, Greater Cincinnati received between 1 and 4 inches of snow Friday, depending on the area. Union in Northern Kentucky has the highest recorded amount so far at 4 inches. There were 3.8 inches recorded in Hebron and 3.5 inches in Florence early Friday.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a low around 1 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 26 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 16 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees. South wind 5 to 13 mph. In the evening, there will be a slight chance of rain showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all rain after 9 a.m. High near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%. In the evening, there will be showers. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely in the evening, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely in the evening. Cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Skies to clear up despite frigid wind chills