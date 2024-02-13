Sumner authorities ask residents, businesses to register cameras, fight violent crime

Sumner County law enforcement agencies are asking businesses and residents for their help in preventing violent crime.

Authorities with seven law enforcement agencies, including the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department and departments in Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Millersville, Portland and Westmoreland, began collaborating on the initiative after funding was made available through the state’s Violent Crime Intervention Fund in 2022, according to a press release.

The project relies on public participation. It implements a video and data integration platform, known as FususOne, that front-line officers and deputies can use to access a “Real Time Crime Center”, consisting of video surveillance footage and data from public and privately-owned sources in the field.

“Rather than keeping the technology behind brick and mortar and creating delays within the communication chain, we want our protectors in the field to have information instantly in order to provide the most effective and the safest response to violent crimes,” Hendersonville Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Office Commander Scott Ryan said in the release.

Though the initiative may be new to Sumner County, the cloud-based surveillance footage and data center has been utilized in Metro Nashville since September 2022.

During a recent Metro Council meeting, residents weighed in on the surveillance hub company’s proposed contract changes, including an increase of $250,000, the Tennessean previously reported.

Data integration has already begun, Sumner County officials said, and officers are seeing mapped information in real time as more data continues to be added to the countywide computer-aided dispatch system.

Part of that data integration includes a camera registry, where locations of registered cameras are displayed, allowing law enforcement to request videos from multiple locations with little effort, officials explained.

As of Feb. 1, 191 cameras have been registered in Sumner County and another 63 camera systems have been fully integrated, according to connectsumner.org.

Registration does not allow law enforcement to access the camera. Law enforcement may request camera owners to upload relevant videos into a cloud-based evidence vault via a link, the release said.

But the authorities aren't able to remotely access registered cameras at any time, according to Fusus.

“Our policy-based conditional access means that, based (on) the owner's policy and the FususCore configuration, the camera owner will have the final say as to whether their cameras' streams are accessible to the police or not,” Fusus said on its website.

Registration is free, voluntary and only requires a name, location, phone number and email address, officials said.

Fully integrating private cameras are another option available to select businesses and residents.

A core device can be installed on location to fully integrate private cameras allowing law enforcement a live view of the video stream, enabling investigators direct access to camera feeds during an emergency.

This type of access typically only occurs at commercial locations with exterior camera views, officials said. A finite number of core devices are available at no cost for the duration of the grant period ending June 30, 2025.

For more information on Fusus, its products and more, visit fusus.com. Learn more about camera integrations or register a camera at connectsumner.org.

