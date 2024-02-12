Usher Super Bowl halftime show 2024 live: Taylor Swift watches on with surprise guests expected

Usher has promised surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show tonight (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The R&B singer, known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests that could include Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.

The three-hour-long game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is officially in the house, after racing from a show in Tokyo to get to the game in time to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, play. So far we’ve seen Post Malone perform “America the Beautiful” while country legend Reba McEntire perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Amid the frenzy over Swift’s presence at tonight’s game, a clip has resurfaced of the moment she was joined by tonight’s halftime show headliner, Usher, during her 2011 Speak Now tour.

The duo did a fun rendition of the R&B star’s 2004 hit at what was then known as the Philips Arena (now rebranded as the State Farm Arena), when Swift took on some of the rap verses in place of the track’s featured artists, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Not long to go before Usher...

If, like me, you have absolutely no idea what’s going on with the sport part of tonight’s event, you’ll be relieved to know that we’ve probably got between 10 to 20 minutes before Usher is due to take to the stage.

Ryan Gosling cries to Taylor Swift in Super Bowl teaser for The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling can be seen crying in his car to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” in a new teaser trailer for The Fall Guy, my trusty colleague Kevin EG Perry reports.

The forthcoming action comedy based on the 1980s television series of the same name, and stars Gosling as stunt man Colt Seavers (originally played by Lee Majors).

The cast of the new film, which is directed by Bullet Train’s David Leitch, also features British actors Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Hannah Waddingham, and US star Stephanie Hsu.

In one scene featured in the trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday (11 February), Blunt’s character Jody, Colt’s ex-girlfriend, knocks on his window and asks whether he’s crying to Swift’s song, “All Too Well”.

“Doesn’t everybody?” Gosling’s character replies.

I’m saying nothing...

My fab colleague Brittany (the one I mentioned before who actually understands what’s happening in the match) went out and did some Vox Pops for us about Usher, the results are pretty spectacular

Speculation is hotting up as to which special guests could make an appearance alongside headliner Usher at tonight’s Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

The R&B star has promised both surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Usher, who is known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests that could include Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.

Welcome to the bit I know nothing about

So the Big Game has kicked off, meaning I will have absolutely no idea what’s happening for approximately 90 minutes.***

I wrote the above, then my more knowledgeable colleague Brittany, who actually likes American Football, tells me it’s more like three to four hours. *Sends SOS distress signal.

Post Malone sings country-fied version of ‘America the Beautiful’ while Reba McEntire performs US national anthem

Fans were moved by performances by Post Malone and Reba McIntire just now, very different but both touching.

US hip-hop star Post Malone did a country-style acoustic guitar version of “America the Beautiful”, while country star Reba McEntire did a powerhouse vocal delivery on “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Taylor Swift spotted chatting with Ice Spice and Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift is officially in the house, and has been spotted introducing US rapper Ice Spice to her boyfriend’s brother, Jason Kelce.

Jason and Taylor have been jokingly pitted against one another for their equally enthusiastic displays of support for Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, Travis Kelce, whom Taylor has been dating for around five months.

Taylor Swift has been supporting partner Travis Kelce throughout the playoffs (Getty Images)

Usher will soon take centre stage at the National Football League’s 2024 Super Bowl, where he will entertain football fans and casual viewers tuning in exclusively for the famed halftime show.

The culmination of the 2023/24 football season is scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tonight (11 February), with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers for the championship title.

While the annual event is a major part of American culture, it’s become increasingly popular in other countries as well, including the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know:

How much does a Super Bowl ad cost in 2024?

CBS and Paramount+ announced all commercial space was sold out in November

The 10 most controversial Super Bowl commercials ever

Usher review, Coming Home: Cheesy seduction songs should make for an entertaining Super Bowl halftime show

Who is singing the national anthem and performing at the Super Bowl 2024 pre-game show tonight?

Who’s performing at the pre-game show tonight?

Rapper and singer Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, country music star and actor Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actor Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Both will be produced and arranged by Emmy-winning musical director Adam Blackstone.

How much is Usher being paid to perform halftime show?

The eight-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will take centre field at the upcoming Super Bowl’s halftime show

Flashback: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss on field after Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl food: Six easy recipes for tonight’s game, from wings and pigs in blankets to seven-layer dip

The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers takes place tonight - here are some recipes to make your Super Bowl party even better!

Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: What time and how to watch Usher from the UK

Travis Kelce's mother claims she won't be in VIP box with Taylor Swift for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes reveals his game day breakfast ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl halftime show: The 10 greatest performances, from Rihanna to Prince

The 58th edition of the Super Bowl will take place tonight (Sunday 11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aside from the game itself, the biggest talking point of the Super Bowl is the halftime show, where some of the world’s most famous artists – from Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry – have entertained fans at the stadium.

This time around, all eyes will be on Usher at halftime, as the R&B prepares to put on a spectacular event comprising his biggest hits.

Last year, Rihanna made jaws drop not only with her incredible performance, but with her shock pregancy reveal.

Meanwhile, 2022’s show was a hip-hop celebration, with joint headliners Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Dr Dre.

Here are our favourite Super Bowl halftime performances:

Taylor Swift has landed

Swifties had been holding their breath to see if the pop star would get back to the US in time for the game to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce play. She had been performing at a concert in Tokyo as part of The Eras Tour, and raced straight from the stage to Haneda Airport to catch a flight to LAX.

A video, shared by X user @ShorealoneFilms, of Swift arriving at LAX went viral on social media, reportedly showing the star’s plane landing.

Who is Usher’s girlfriend? What we know about the Super Bowl headliner’s relationship with Jenn Goicoechea

The Super Bowl Half Time Show: A history

Six easy recipes for tonight’s game, from wings and pigs in blankets to seven-layer dip

The Super Bowl is a great excuse for a party, and that means putting together a delicious spread for your friends and family.

Fortunately, our brilliant Lifestyle team have put together six great (and easy) recipes for the Big Game, from chicken wings and pigs in blankets to seven-layer dip.

Kris Jenner’s Super Bowl commercial for Oreo

Super Bowl squares: How to play, and win, football game

Most of the action will be on the football field on Super Bowl Sunday, or during the highly anticipated halftime show, but that doesn’t mean viewers of the 2024 game can’t join in on the fun at home as well.

Super Bowl squares, otherwise known as football squares, is a game perfect for Super Bowl parties because it lets people bet on the outcome of America’s most-watched game.

With the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers fast approaching, this is what you need to know about playing, and winning, Super Bowl squares.

Sunday 11 February 2024 08:31 , Roisin O'Connor

A history of the Super Bowl halftime show

How to watch tonight’s Super Bowl halftime show

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for tonight’s Super Bowl halftime show!

From Taylor and Travis to Usher’s headline performance, we’ll be keeping you up to speed with all the latest news, gossip, pictures and video from tonight’s event.

Usher is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show this year (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

How to watch in the US

For US-based fans of the Big Game, Super Bowl LVIII will air from 6.30pm ET (3.30pm PT). The game will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon. Super Bowl LVIII will also stream live on Paramount+

How to watch in the UK

For British fans interested in tuning into the live broadcast – whether to watch the game or catch Usher’s halftime performance – you’ll be able to watch on ITV1.

The 2024 Super Bowl kickoff will take place at 11.30pm GMT on Sunday (11 February).

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher will take to the stage between 90 minutes to two hours into the game, where halftime will be called. In the US, fans should tune in by 8pm ET / 5pm PT if they want to catch the beginning of Usher’s performance, while in the UK, the time will be around 1am GMT.