WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will decide whether former President Donald Trump may appear on the primary ballot in Colorado, rapidly jumping into what has emerged as a pivotal legal case ahead of this year's presidential election.

The court's decision to grant the case came just days after Trump appealed the decision of Colorado's top court, which had ruled that Trump was not eligible for another term because of his role in ginning up a mob on Jan. 6, 2021 that rioted at the U.S. Capitol.

The court scheduled arguments for the case on Feb. 8, an unusually quick turnaround that will allow the justices to decide the matter this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot dispute