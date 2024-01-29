Suspect who was driving at 'high speeds and erratically' sought in Bay Bridge crash

After a 23-vehicle crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Saturday morning, investigators are seeking a blue 2018 Honda Civic sedan that they say was driving erratically and at high speeds.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers continue to investigate the crash that occurred on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge on Saturday, according to a release from the MDTA. Investigators indicated a blue 2018 Honda Civic sedan may have contributed to the crash.

“Anyone who witnessed this blue Honda Civic traveling on westbound US-50 near the Bay Bridge between approximately 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-454-8703,” the release said.

MDTA Police released this stock image of a blue 2018 Honda Civic sedan, the make and model of the suspect vehicle police are seeking in relation to the multi-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Two individuals were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries and 11 others were also transported to local hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, a Saturday release from the MDTA said. Fog may have been at play, according to one eyewitness account recorded in the Washington Post. Traffic alternated directions on the eastbound span while the westbound span was closed for about six hours.

Facebook user Tammy Payne posted these photos from the scene of the multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

A letter from the MDTA written about a decade ago indicated the Bay Bridge had significantly less crashes occur on the approximately four mile stretch of bridge than on other statewide roads. The MDTA did not respond to a question about safety precautions on the bridge by filing time.

