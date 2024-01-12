‘A symbol of hope’: FAMU holds Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation ahead of holiday

On a gloomy Friday morning, the Florida A&M University community came together to honor iconic civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during FAMU's annual MLK Convocation.

From a vibrant recital of King’s infamous “I Have a Dream” speech — accompanied by FAMU's Wind Symphony in the background — to an electrifying vocal performance of the song selection “I’m Here” from the movie “The Color Purple,” the event at the university’s Lawson Center was executed with passion.

FAMU's Wind Symphony performs during the university's MLK Convocation on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The convocation allowed participants to reflect on the life of King, who was assassinated in 1968 but is remembered as one of the most commemorated civil rights leaders in the mid 1950s through his nonviolent acts for social change.

Given King’s significant legacy, first-year FAMU student Joseph Stuckey expressed how he thinks King deserves a whole week of national recognition instead of a single day.

“We’re celebrating a great individual who had an impact on not just the United States, but the whole world,” 18-year-old Stuckey said as he waited for the event to start. “We wouldn’t be here today without MLK.”

Students hold hands and sway side to side as the FAMU Wind Symphony performs the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome" during the university's MLK Convocation on Friday, January 12, 2024.

FAMU’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Donald Palm was the keynote speaker during the Friday event ahead of MLK Day on Monday.

“Dr. King didn’t just talk the talk — he walked the walk,” Palm said. “He actively participated in protests and endured hardships alongside those he led.”

“I’m reminded that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s leadership and legacy has inspired leaders worldwide, emphasizing the importance of more courage, inclusivity and a religious pursuit of justice in the face of adversity,” he added.

FAMU's COO Donald Palm gives a keynote speech during the university's MLK Convocation on Friday, January 12, 2024.

He made a reference to one of King’s famous quotes — “'If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

“Let’s celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. not just as a historical figure, but as a symbol of hope and a guiding light,” Palm said.

FAMU President Larry Robinson also spoke, sharing that he was 13 years old when King was assassinated in his own hometown in Memphis, Tennessee and reflecting on the profound difference King made in many people’s lives.

“There will never be another Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but there will always be a you,” Robinson told the crowd. “There is always something that you can do to move us closer to the promised land.”

FAMU President Larry Robinson speaks during the university's MLK Convocation on Friday, January 12, 2024.

“The weather outside isn’t great, but the time is ideal for us to recommit ourselves to the life of this great person,” he added.

Other events that will be held to honor King include the City of Tallahassee’s MLK Day community celebration Monday at noon along Monroe Street — with this year’s theme being “A Celebration of Community Champions” — the Tallahassee Branch NAACP's annual commemoration service and rally at the C.K. Steele Bus Plaza and at the Capitol and Florida State University's MLK Week events with the theme "Moving Forward."

