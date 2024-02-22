AT&T restores wireless service after hours of outage, thousands impacted

AT&T's wireless service outage has been resolved after customers dealt with its effects for most of Thursday.

A surge in outage reports by cellular customers began early Thursday morning, USA TODAY reported, and seemed to peak between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET, with more than 70,000 AT&T users reporting outages.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers," an AT&T representative said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. "We sincerely apologize to them. Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future."

Other carriers, like Verizon and T-Mobile, said their networks have been operating normally all day, despite reports of outages Thursday.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: AT&T restores service after hours of outage, thousands impacted