5 key takeaways from the Democratic debate in Detroit

Ten candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination gathered Tuesday night in the Motor City for the first of two consecutive debates, and the event gave them an important opportunity to shine in front of a national audience.

Candidates polling in the lower tier of the field tried to score points by going after the progressive frontrunners on the stage, but Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren brushed them aside, while spiritualist author Marianne Williamson managed to transcend the morass with her comments on race and the “dark psychic forces” she believes are being driven by President Trump.

Below are five takeaways from Tuesday night’s debate:

1. The Sanders/Warren alliance holds

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (Photo: Paul Sancya/AP) More

The Sanders and Warren campaigns spent the days leading up to Tuesday’s debate stating that the two most progressive candidates in the race wouldn’t waste any time going after each other, but some still thought it possible there might be swipes between the highest polling contenders on stage. Instead, they presented a united front against a slew of more conservative candidates and moderators that Sanders accused of using Republican talking points. The tag team started with a defense of a single-payer Medicare for All system and culminated in a discussion of trade deals. After Warren stated that they favor multinational corporations over workers, Sanders simply stated, “Elizabeth is absolutely right.”

2. A tough night for John Delaney

John Delaney (Photo: Brendan Smialowsk/AFP/Getty Images) More

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney has consistently polled at zero percent despite spending a great deal of time and his own money on an effort to run as a moderate in the race. On Tuesday night, he suffered a series of blows as CNN seemed to repeatedly steer him into fight after fight with the progressive frontrunners. At one point, after Delaney finished speaking, Warren said, “You know, I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.” Shortly thereafter, his Wikipedia page was updated to say that he had been murdered by her words. Later, when moderators pointed out that Delaney and his net worth of $65 million would be affected by Warren’s proposed wealth tax, the camera caught the Massachusetts senator smiling and rubbing her hands together.

“If we’re being real, it’s possible that John Delaney spent two years of his life running for president so that he could become best known as an Elizabeth Warren gif,” wrote Los Angeles Times national correspondent Matt Pearce on Twitter.

3. Marianne’s moment

Self-help author Marianne Williamson, without much of a traditional political background beyond a single independent run for the House, mainly earned laughs and memes following her June debate performance, and criticism for controversial comments about vaccines. This time around, she had a number of moments that had the audience roaring with applause despite having the second-least amount of time of any of the candidates. She spoke about the lack of clean water in Flint, Mich., and her belief that it wouldn’t have happened in a white community like Grosse Pointe. Williamson also spoke about her support for reparations for slavery, calling them a “debt that is owed” to African-Americans in this country. She received perhaps her loudest cheers of the night after explaining her support for universal free college and questioning why some of her fellow candidates were on that particular stage.