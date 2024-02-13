Task force raid results in New Castle arrests, seizure of meth, gun and cash

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two New Castle residents were arrested after members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force raided a home in the 300 block of South 22nd Street.

Taken into custody at the scene on Thursday were Shawn M. Heatherly, 48, and Cierra D. Daniels, 31.

According to a release, 78 grams of meth were seized from the house, along with a handgun, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,895 in cash.

Both Heatherly and Daniels were charged Monday in Henry Circuit Court 2 with dealing in meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. The dealing charges are Level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison.

A Feb. 8 raid, conducted by the Henry County Area Drug Task Force at a home in the 300 block of South 22nd Street in New Castle, resulted in two arrests and the seizure of 78 grams of meth, a handgun, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and nearly $2,900 in cash.

Heatherly was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

A warrant had also been issued last September charging him with possession of meth. He was being held in the Henry County Jail on Monday.

Daniels, 31, was being held in the jail on Monday under a $9,000 surety bond and a $650 cash bond.

More: A dozen New Castle residents arrested on drug-dealing counts in Henry County raid

According to state Department of Correction records, Heatherly has been convicted of crimes including domestic battery and criminal confinement.

Daniels has twice been convicted of possession of meth, in 2019 and 2023.

In the release, Henry County Sheriff John Sproles said Thursday's arrests followed a "lengthy, thorough and successful investigation" by the task force.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry County task force raid results in two arrests, seizure of meth