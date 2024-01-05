TCPalm's impactful journalism propelled change on the Treasure Coast in 2023. Here's how

Brightline began zipping through the Treasure Coast, a mother and daughter being reunited and a leaking reservoir were just a few of the stories TCPalm wrote about this year.

These stories, amongst others, represent the impact TCPalm coverage had on the communities reporters serve daily through journalism.

Whether some articles were months-long investigations, columns calling for change or years-long persistence in reporting, these are just a handful of stories that impacted change in 2023.

Brightline coming to the Treasure Coast

TCPalm has spent more than a decade covering Brightline through name changes, station announcements and lawsuits spearheaded by local activist groups.

Brightline began zipping through the Treasure Coast Sept. 22 with 32 trains traveling daily between Miami and Orlando, but no announcement of a Treasure Coast station.

Columnist Blake Fontenay has written countless times urging Brightline to pick a station here, and Oct. 26, a month after the passenger service began, Brightline CEO Michael Reininger gave Fontenay and TCPalm reporter Wicker Perlis an exclusive: Brightline would begin taking site applications for a Treasure Coast station that would open in 2028.

'This will destroy Vero Beach': Bridge over Brightline, U.S. 1 by airport opposed

Columnist Laurence Reisman attended an early meeting on proposals for “road improvements” that would dramatically change a Vero Beach neighborhood. Reisman revealed they could include shutting down a local man’s life's work: an ophthalmology practice and Top Golf-like entertainment center.

Reisman gave residents a voice in multiple columns, calling on traffic planners to find solutions limiting neighborhood impacts. When an overpass option, which would have caused the most disruption, was eliminated in August 2023, the man thanked Reisman for his efforts in a text.

"You were the reason it happened. I am eternally grateful to you for reporting on the issue," Dr. Bill Mallon wrote to Reisman.

Supee Spindler got her daughter back

It was April 2022 when Reisman first told the story of Supee Spindler, a Vero Beach business owner whose adult, mentally disabled daughter was taken from Spindler’s business after what turned out to be an unfounded human trafficking complaint.

Spindler filed a lawsuit and reached out to law enforcement and to state and federal representatives, yet she could not locate her daughter.

A week following Reisman's column was published, a friend of Spindler told her to contact a lawyer.

After more than a year following Spindler's case, and facing roadblocks to public records and interviews, Reisman's five-part series chronicled the attorney’s efforts to get Spindler’s daughter back, which she eventually did, and their reunion.

Travel center and fueling station conceptual site plan provided by St. Lucie County. Note "Buc-ee's -- Fort, Pierce, FL" and "Buc-ee's Ltd." notation on bottom right.

Breaking news reporter Will Greenlee was first with the news that Buc-ee's was eyeing land in unincorporated St. Lucie County as a potential site for the giant Texas-based gas station and convenience store chain.

Public documents showed land southeast of Interstate 95 and Indrio Road as the likely location for a Treasure Coast Buc-ee’s. The initial report spawned follow-ups by TCPalm reporters on what people can expect from Buc-ee's and how it would stimulate the local economy.

Vero Beach High School Citrus Bowl gets new turf, Jimmy Graves Sports and Community Complex under construction

Reisman spent seven years writing about preserving the athletic fields across from Vero Beach High School since Indian River County said it would sell them.

A 2017 column piqued the interest of local attorney Joe Graves, whose teenage son, Jimmy, had been killed in a boating accident in 2016. Graves bought the land, hoping to preserve it as an athletic complex in memory of his son. Unable to raise enough money, Graves planned to sell it to developers.

Reisman continued to follow the case, reiterating his desire for the community to unite and create a park – and much-needed track – open to the community. In 2021, Graves donated the property to the Indian River County School District, which later announced plans similar to, and more elaborate, than the ones Reisman and Graves had proposed.

The Indian River County School District got others to help fund the project. By fall 2023, the football field was replaced by an artificial surface and the track and park were under construction across the street at the now preserved fields.

"Larry and anybody else who talked about what we needed as a community, I think people listened to. I did," said Indian River County School Board Chair Peggy Jones.

C-44 reservoir

Environment reporter Katie Delk wrote about how the $339 million C-44 reservoir in Martin County, completed in 2021, was not working properly. The reservoir — which has a capacity of 16.5 billion gallons or 15 feet of depth in the 6-square-mile structure near Indiantown — began leaking. The South Florida Water Management District denied there was a problem, but Army Corps U.S. of Engineers dam safety officials told Delk they are working on a fix.

Belvedere Terminals eyes land in St. Lucie County, CEO bribed public officials in 1984

The satellite map of the Belvedere Terminals site shows that though it is in an industrial area, it shares boundaries with George LeStrange Preserve and is less than a mile away from the Ten Mile Creek. Wetlands on the site are also visible on this site.

Business reporter Ananya Tiwari and Delk wrote about a proposed Belvedere Terminals Co. fuel farm coming to Fort Pierce. The fuel farm was cause for concern over water pollution and public safety since it plans to have liquid petrochemicals shipped by train from Gulf Coast refineries to a site northeast of Midway Road and Florida’s Turnpike near homes, schools, churches, nature preserves, campgrounds and waterways.

While reporting the history of Belvedere Terminals Co., Tiwari and Delk discovered Belvedere Terminals Co. president, founder and CEO Edwin Alonzo Cothron III has had criminal and financial issues, including two bankruptcies and a conviction for bribing a public official, according to court records.

Columnists Ed Killer and Laurence Reisman contributed to this report.

