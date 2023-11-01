Teen boy fatally assaulted at Queen Creek party

A teen boy was assaulted and killed at a Saturday night party in Queen Creek, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said they received a nonemergency call about a "juvenile disturbance" in the area of Via del Oro and 194th Street, according to a news release from Queen Creek police. Officers went to the location and found multiple teenagers leaving the area.

Police said they did not observe any illegal activities. A few minutes later they were sent to a "high-priority call" about a crime in progress in another location.

Just before 10 p.m., police received a 911 call about an assault in the same area of the party, according to police. Officers arrived at the location and found a teenage boy lying in the roadway.

Officers administered life-saving efforts and took the boy to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

On Monday, the boy died in the hospital, police said. His name was not released by authorities.

Police requested video from community members who may have caught the footage on doorbell cameras or video surveillance between Ocotillo and Chandler Heights roads and between Sossaman and Hawes roads, between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

People can reach out to the department with any information and video by emailing the department at QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov or calling the nonemergency line at 480-358-3500.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing.

