How to tell if a tree is at risk of falling – from an NJ tree expert

It has been a common sight in recent months: – nor’easters and violent thunderstorms toppling trees that block roads, crush cars and damage homes.

So we asked tree expert Bruce Crawford, director of Rutgers Gardens, what clues homeowners can look for to indicate whether a tree is more likely to pose a hazard in a storm. If you notice any of these situations, it might be time to call an arborist and ask for an assessment.

Warning signs of a falling tree

When towering evergreens have compromised soil around them, it isn’t good. If you often drive or park next to a tree it can pack the soil and weaken the root system, making them less able to hold the tree in place.

If the soil near a tree has been disturbed to add a utility line or pipe, a mature tree is less likely to push new roots into the disturbed soil, making it less secure on that side.

If a tree sends up multiple central stems and they have less than a 45-degree angle to each other, the tree will have a weakened branch structure. The stems will compete with each other, and the one that loses can die and fall off the tree, damaging what’s below. This is a common problem with pin oaks and Bradford pear trees.

If you see squirrels disappearing into a tree, it means the center of a branch or the trunk of the tree could be decayed or even hollow, weakening the tree. A hollow tree can still look healthy and produce leaves, since the living part of the tree, which moves sugars up the trunk, is just beneath the bark.

Some tree species are more naturally brittle and therefore prone to snap in the wind, including Norway maples, Bradford pears and silver maples. If you have one of these, an arborist can remove some branches to reduce the weight so the tree won’t snap.

Some trees, including some maples and oaks, start to grow multiple stems at the base, including some maples and oaks. Have the extra stems removed, because as they get older and taller, these can push against each other in a storm and one might give way.

Trees growing alone develop a more robust root structure to withstand wind. But trees growing in colonies or clusters rely on each other to buffer the wind and may not develop deep roots. If one tree goes down, the others no longer have protection and may soon follow.

Despite these issues, don’t assume all trees near a home or in a yard are dangerous and should be cut down. “We need trees,” Crawford said.

They offer shade, provide depth to the landscape, generate oxygen, absorb particulates and take in carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas associated with climate change.

After the Midwest lost millions of elm trees to a pest called the emerald ash borer, the U.S. Forest Service looked at 18 years of data from 1,296 counties in 15 states, which showed increased rates of deaths from heart attack and respiratory failure among residents in the infested areas.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one 1 acre of forest absorbs six 6 tons of carbon dioxide and releases four 4 tons of oxygen — enough to meet the needs of 18 people.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How to tell if a tree is going to fall: We asked an NJ tree expert