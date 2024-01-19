Ten-year prison sentence for meth distribution conspsiracy

Here's a look at federal and state court cases that were addressed in recent days.

U.S. v. Devan Franklin Hall

Judge: U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.

Sentence: On Jan. 9, Hall was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Federal officials said the 33-year-old Jacksonville man had pleaded guilty on Sept. 29, 2023.

Charge: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

Is there an Ocala connection? Yes. Federal officials said between 2022 and 2023, agents from Homeland Security and the FBI were looking into drug trafficking organization in the Jacksonville area. During that time, authorities said, agents did multiple controlled buys from one of Hall's associate in Jacksonville.

The investigation revealed Hall was tagged as a meth supplier who was traveling to Ocala before his meeting with an associate in Jacksonville. Hall, government officials, "was supplying his associate in Jacksonville and sourcing the methamphetamine from Ocala."

Those same officials said between April and June 2023, Hall was distributing between 150 and 500 grams of meth to his associate in Jacksonville.

What happened next? A search warrant for Hall's residence was obtained by federal officials, who said they recovered guns and more than $2,000 in cash that authorities said where from drug transactions.

State v. Jarrell Lavas Wilkerson

Charges: Lewd/lascivious molestation of a child, lewd or lascivious exhibition by person 18 or older.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Defense lawyer: Public Defender's Office.

Hearing: At an arraignment held Jan. 16, prosecutors announced they're filing the sex charges against the 44-year-old Ocala man.

Where's Wilkerson now and when is his next court date? He is presently free on $10,000 bond. Wilkerson is due back in court in April.

What happened? Wilkerson was arrested by sheriff's deputies and accused of engaging in illegal/inappropriate behavior with a child.

State v. Jaylin Robert Johnson

Lawyers: Shane Bachman for the defense and Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith.

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Shane Bachman, lawyer

Charges: Principal to third-degree murder and conspiracy to sale of cannabis. The first charge was amended from third-degree murder.

Hearing: Johnson appeared in court on Jan. 16 for a pre-trial detention proceeding.

What happened? The state wanted bail set at $200,000, but Bachman was successful in reducing that to $30,000. During the hearing, the victim's mother yelled at Johnson and accused him of killing her son.

Special conditions: Johnson cannot have any contact with anyone connected to the case, cannot leave Marion County, and may not possess any firearm or ammunition or even be around weapons or ammunition.

Did Johnson post bond and when is his next court date? Jail records show Johnson was released from jail on Jan. 17 after posting bond. He has a February arraignment hearing.

Why was Johnson in jail? Ocala police officials arrested the 21-year-old Ocala man and charged him in connection with the shooting death of Jose Valliant. In November, authorities said Valliant was shot in the Burger King parking lot on East Silver Springs Boulevard. He later died at a medical facility. Officials said the case was a drug deal gone bad.

A second man, David Smith III, also has been charged in Valliant's death. And two other people, Tulana Joshua and Kevin Latrell Coleman, have been charged with tampering with evidence. Joshua served time in jail and on Jan. 8 pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to three years probation and has since been released from jail.

State v. Millard Michael Hall

Sentence: 21 months in prison followed by 30 months of sex-offender probation. He has five days of credit for time served while at the county jail.

When was Hall sentenced? Jan. 18.

Judge: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

Lawyers: Representing Hall was Brett Kocijan. Assistant State Attorney Drew Brandies for the prosecution.

Plea: No contest.

Charge: Travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child. Prosecutors dropped two other charges relating to the incident: use computer to seduce solicit lure child and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate.

Did Hall had anything to say before sentencing? Yes. The 67-year-old Silver Springs Shores man told the judge he was sorry.

Arrest: Routine visit to Ocala Police Department building didn't end the way this woman expected

What happened? Hall and other men were arrested by law enforcement officials in an operation aimed by protecting children. Hall went to a gas station thinking he would be meeting a teenager for sex. But the person with whom he was communicating online actually was an undercover law officer engaged in a sting operation.

