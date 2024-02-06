Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee falls short on details about school vouchers expansion

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee must persuade citizens – and a majority of legislators – that growing investments in public schools and expanding school vouchers statewide can be successfully achieved at the same time.

I’m not sure he did that Monday at his annual State of the State address at the Tennessee State Capitol.

He did not go beyond generalities and anecdotes. He did not go far enough to assuage the critics that include Democratic and some Republican lawmakers, school superintendents, and public education activists who fear that his plan will come at the expense of public schools.

Expanding the Education Savings Account program from three counties – Davidson, Shelby and Hamilton – to all 95 counties is a key priority for him in 2024. Eventually, he wants any family – regardless of income – to be able to apply to receive $7,075 in taxpayer money to pay for tuition and other costs for private or parochial schools or home schooling. He couches it as an issue of parental prerogative and school choice.

Currently, 2,400 students are eligible for the ESA. That would grow to 20,000 in the 2024-25 school year under Lee’s plan. There are nearly 1 million public school students.

“Some are concerned that more choices for families could mean fewer resources for public schools, but that is simply not true,” he said Monday.

He offered no specifics on how much the program will ultimately cost, where in the budget the money will come from and how taxpayers will know they are getting a return on investment on this return. He did not offer specifics on future public school investments either.

Lee should address criticism over the budget and student achievement

The ESA program so far has not shown that students do better, per state Senate testimony from Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. A recent guest opinion by a Michigan State University professor warned that voucher programs create “broken budgets” and “record-low academic failures.”

Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly in the House chamber of the Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

State of the State addresses are typically political speeches where governors can tout their successes and frame debates on issues they care about. It also allows a chief executive to point to people they invited to the speech to show they have benefited from their policies. On Monday, Lee introduced the viewing public to Arieale Munson and her two sons, Nigel and Steven, as examples of ESA successes.

Yet, assuming that the family has experienced success – and hopefully they have – this one example doesn’t address the broader questions that need to be answered by a voucher expansion.

When Lee sought to change the funding formula for public schools, he was able to build on statewide discontent over the old Basic Education Program (BEP). While the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement of 2022 had its critics, there were a lot of good reasons to update the formula.

Political philosophy is winning the debate over details

Right now, because of the lack of details, the voucher expansion appears to be solely about experimentation with a political philosophy about how the public’s dollars should be used on education.

Last November, Governor Lee introduced his plan at the Tennessee State Capitol with the help of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, previously former President Trump’s press secretary. “There is an absolute conservative education revolution in our country,” Huckabee Sanders said.

At his address Monday, Lee said: “It’s time that parents get to decide – and not the government – where their child goes to school and what they learn.”

This felt to me like a radical statement that flies in the face of tested, researched and evaluated state curriculum.

At the same time, Governor Lee said he promised to invest more in public education and work to retain teachers. He mentioned that his own children and grandchildren are products of public school education.

As this debate continues in the legislature, the public deserves to know specifics and not just talking points.

The governor owes parents all the information so they can make the best decision possible for their children

And he owes taxpayers details about how their return on investment will come in the form of higher achieving students.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters.. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gov. Bill Lee must give more details on school vouchers expansion plan