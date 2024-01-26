Texas border standoff: What to know about Eagle Pass amid state, federal dispute

A small Texas city has become the epicenter of the U.S. immigration debate as the state has barred federal access to a park in Eagle Pass since the Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal agents could cut the razor wire meant to deter migrants from crossing the border.

The Supreme Court announced federal agents could cut the razor wire that Texas installed at the border, and Republican governors signed a letter supporting Texas' and its constitutional "right of self-defense."

On Friday, President Joe Biden was pressing Congress to embrace a bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures with foreign aid for Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Here's what you should know about the developing situation in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The Supreme Court's verdict

Texas National Guard soldiers install additional razor wire lie along the Rio Grande on January 10, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Following a major surge of migrant border crossings late last year, miles of razor wire as well as huge quantities of refuse remain along the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass.

In a 5-4 ruling on Monday, January 22, the Court sided with Biden, with the court ruling federal agents could remove the razor wire after the president made an emergency appeal at the beginning of the month.

"Texas’ political stunts, like placing razor wire near the border, simply make it harder and more dangerous for frontline personnel to do their jobs," White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández said in a statement Monday.

The appeal came days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit sided with the Texas, barring federal agents from cutting the wire barriers unless it is an emergency, such as a person is "drowning or suffering heat exhaustion,” according to previous reporting from USA TODAY.

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, Abbott said it "isn't over."

Republican Governors Unite

Thursday, the Republican Governors Association released a letter signed by 25 Republican Governors who back Texas.

"We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border," states the letter.

Though the letter expressed support of this argument, there were few details about support beyond solidarity. Some signatories posted on X in support of Abbott as well, recalling previously sending national guard troops from their state to help in border control, though none committed additional resources in light of the recent battles.

Where is Shelby Park?

Shelby Park is in Eagle Pass, a city in Texas that borders Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, and lies at the center of the dispute between Abbott and the federal government.

According to the City of Eagle Pass, Shelby Park is 47 acres of parkland on the banks of the Rio Grande River.

At the park, visitors can find soccer fields, balls fields and a boat ramp.

What's going on at Shelby Park?

The state has barred federal access to Shelby Park, according to reporting from USA TODAY.

The Texas Military Department posted photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of soldiers installing more razor wire at the park.

USA TODAY has reached out to the City of Eagle Pass for additional comment.

What is Operation Lonestar?

As part of Operation Lone Star, Abbott's $11 billion border security initiative, Texas has implemented several measures to block migrants from entering the state, including setting up the razor wire, placing large water buoys in the Rio Grande and building segments of a state border wall.

When Biden rolled back hardline immigration policies from the Donald Trump era, Abbott launched the operation in 2021 to try and gain more control of the southern border, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times, part of the USA TODAY network.

Fast-forward nearly three years, and the state is now feuding with the federal government over whether or not it can place razor wires down a 29-mile stretch of the Rio Grande that has already taken the lives of children and adults crossing the river, according to USA Today.

Earlier in the month, the state also announced it has bused over 100,000 migrants to sanctuary cities in different states across the country since 2022.

According to a press release from the state, Texas bused immigrants to the following cities:

Washington, D.C.- Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

New York City - Over 37,100 migrants to since August 2022

Chicago - Over 30,800 migrants to since August 2022

Philadelphia - Over 3,400 migrants to since November 2022

Denver - Over 15,700 migrants to since May 18

Los Angeles- Over 1,500 migrants to since June 14

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley, USA Today

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagle Pass, Texas at heart of border dispute over immigration