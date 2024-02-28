Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw testifies before grand jury on Uvalde school shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday to testify before a grand jury seated to possibly bring charges against law enforcement officers for the flawed police response to the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

McCraw arrived by state airplane and was captured by ABC News at the local airport.

McCraw's agency has been under a particular microscope since the shooting. Two troopers were terminated, and questions have circled the investigation for 21 months about why his agency did not take over the response after arriving at Robb Elementary School.

Separately, McCraw's agency has faced questions about its continued refusal to release investigative information in the case. The agency has said it is doing so at the request of Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell.

His arrival comes after the American-Statesman reported last week that multiple law enforcement officers, including from DPS, had been ordered to appear before the grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas DPS Director McCraw testifies at grand jury on Uvalde shooting