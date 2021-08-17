Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who opposes vaccine and mask mandates, tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 07: Governor of Texas Greg Abbott is seen in attendance during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," the statement read."Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently."

The Texas Republican, who has signed legislation banning vaccine and mask mandates in his state, gave what he described as a "standing room only event in Collin County" Monday night. Photos of the event show few people wearing masks at the indoor gathering.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Like former President Trump, the statement from his office said Abbott was receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment. But unlike Trump, who entered Walter Reed Hospital in reportedly dire health, Abbott is asymptomatic and has already been vaccinated.

"The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment," the statement read.

Abbott's wife, Cecilia, tested negative for the virus, the statement said, and those who had recently come in close contact with the governor have been notified of his positive test result.

