Texas panhandle wildfire now second-largest in state history. See photos, videos of fires

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read

Five wildfires are now rapidly spreading through North Texas, burning over 500,000 acres as of 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest of the five, is now the second-largest wildfire in state history, according to Forest Service records.

The 2006 East Amarillo Complex, which burned more than 1,400 square miles, was larger, according to Weather.com.

What exactly are people seeing in the panhandle? Here are some clips and snapshots.

Five wildfires burn thousands of acres in Texas panhandle. Track wildfires in real-time

Panhandle fires

Amarillo fires

Smokehouse Creek Fire

Windy Deuce Fire

Grape Vine Creek Fire

Juliet Pass Fire

Texas panhandle fires 2024 map

The fire tracker provides a map with pinpoint locations of each fire and also shows where red flag warnings are in effect, among other information. You can also click on each point to see detailed information on the fire in that area.

If you can't see the map above, click on this link.

