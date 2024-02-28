Texas panhandle wildfire now second-largest in state history. See photos, videos of fires

Five wildfires are now rapidly spreading through North Texas, burning over 500,000 acres as of 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest of the five, is now the second-largest wildfire in state history, according to Forest Service records.

The 2006 East Amarillo Complex, which burned more than 1,400 square miles, was larger, according to Weather.com.

What exactly are people seeing in the panhandle? Here are some clips and snapshots.

Just flew over the wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. Prayers for the town with fire on all sides! pic.twitter.com/OdPDZlnVl9 — Jacob McNeil (@realjakemcneil) February 28, 2024

PCFR, Pantex fire, AFD, TXDOT, Fritch fire, Potter Road and bridge graders and city of Amarillo graders are on the scene of a fire that is on both sides of 136 moving south towards Amarillo. 136 is closed due to fire smoke and crews working in the area. pic.twitter.com/rU35DgFzeV — AmarilloFire (@AmarilloFire) February 28, 2024

BREAKING: The #SmokehouseCreekFire is now the second-largest wildfire in Texas state history. https://t.co/J1QoJfNVAW — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 28, 2024

Fires have now burned over 300,000 acres in the Panhandle of Texas.



Winds will back off today, giving firefighters a chance to contain some of these#WindyDeuceFire

20,000 acres | 20% contained#SmokehouseCreekFire

250,000 acres | 0% contained#GrapeVineCreekFire

30,000 acres… pic.twitter.com/jz241IjXGq — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 28, 2024

Update: the #WindyDeuceFire in Moore County is an estimated 38,000 acres and 20% contained. Evacuations for this fire remain in place. Firefighters continue to engage in structure protection and build line with dozers. #txfire pic.twitter.com/3uXQES8zBG — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 28, 2024

Once you get past the main line, the rest of the panhandle looks like a post-apocalyptic hellscape. Sorry about the bugs on the windshield. It happens when it is 85 degrees in….*checks notes*….February. pic.twitter.com/33pZcPfVdu — Jeff Bartlett (@JeffStormjockey) February 28, 2024

Everything just trying to escape the fires. Wheeler, TX pic.twitter.com/AxlaklUief — Chad Casey (@WxFanaticCC) February 28, 2024

Update: the #JulietPassFire in Armstrong County is 2,963 acres and 90% contained. Forward progression has been stopped. Containment line has been built around the fire perimeter. Firefighters continue to mitigate hot spots and patrol the area. #txfire pic.twitter.com/vcZu2K7Tg0 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 27, 2024

The fire tracker provides a map with pinpoint locations of each fire and also shows where red flag warnings are in effect, among other information. You can also click on each point to see detailed information on the fire in that area.

