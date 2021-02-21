  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texas shows need for infrastructure spending has 'never been greater': Engineering CEO

Brooke DiPalma
·Associate Producer
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Extreme weather that's plunged much of the U.S. into the deep freeze — and put Texas failing energy infrastructure in the spotlight — underscores the dire need for federal infrastructure spending, the top executive of an professional services firm told Yahoo Finance.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the Lone Star State after millions were left without water and electricity amid frigid temperatures. The crisis has prompted an "urgent need" for funding into America's infrastructure that's been a long time coming, according to Jacobs (J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou.

"Over the last 10 years, both sides of the aisle have been talking about the urgent need for infrastructure," said Demetriou, whose company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

"There's a generational opportunity under the Biden administration to really move forward," the CEO added. "I think the desire is there, the climate change drivers, digital drivers, I think we're gonna see some movement here in 2021."

Texans were completely caught off guard as a winter storm knocked out power for millions, causing widespread pandemonium. Demetriou told Yahoo Finance the incident is eye-opening, and called Texas "only one example of these type of things that are happening across the country," underscoring an "urgent need" to fix the U.S.'s crumbling network of roads, bridges and energy systems.

"But that's only the beginning of the issues...cities and towns desperately need to modernize schools, upgrade and expand water infrastructure and many other services," he added, citing how extreme weather is exacerbating the problem.

"These crazy issues in Texas and across the globe...sea level rise in some cities, flooding, bushfires, the fact that throughout the United States....we are clearly at a stage where the need for federal infrastructure investment has never been greater," Demetriou added.

Not just 'throwing money' at the problem

US President Joe Biden speaks alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris (3rd L), as he holds a meeting with US Senators, including Ben Cardin (L), Democrat of Maryland, Jim Inhofe (2nd L), Republican of Oklahoma, Tom Carper (2nd R), Democrat of Delaware, and Shelley Moore Capito (R), Republican of West Virginia, about infrastructure improvements, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Outlined with 'The Biden Plan to Invest in Middle Class Competitiveness', the Biden administration calls for a $1.3 trillion investment in the country's infrastructure over ten years, "to equip the American middle class to compete and win in the global economy, to move the U.S. to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, and to ensure that cities, towns, and rural areas all across our country share in that growth."

Yet Demetriou emphasized that there's much more involved than "just throwing money at each of these individual issues."

He added: "It really creates an opportunity for a modern set of integrated economic, social and environmental strategies to drive infrastructure investment going forward. It's not about concrete and steel, it's more about connecting urban and suburban communities through multi-purpose infrastructure solutions."

The executive noted that when it comes to the economic impact of the average taxpayer, this issue "goes beyond the traditional economic measures" and is "about saving people's lives."

Shares of Jacobs are up nearly 11% from a year ago, with shares closing at $112.41 a share on Friday, February 19th's market close.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma.

READ MORE:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Health-care spending can be tackled — 1% at a time: Expert

    According to Yale University health economist Zachary Cooper, If U.S. health system were a country, it would have the fifth-largest GDP in the world, at more than $3 trillion. The growth of the U.S. health spend every year outstrips inflation and now accounts for 18% of the US's GDP. What's more, the the cost of a $400 hospital emergency bill would be impossible for at least 40% of Americans to pay.

  • Texas power outage brings electrification-natural gas debate to a head

    Research shows the dangers of fossil fuels, including natural gas, but the recent winter storm that led to crippling power outages across regions in Texas has put into question the use of renewable energy instead of natural gas.

  • Bill Gates: US faces 'tricky' task working with China on climate change

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told Yahoo Finance that U.S. environmental diplomacy with China poses a "tricky" task for the Biden administration, which must navigate a "complex relationship" while urging China to speed up their emissions reduction.

  • COVID-19, stock market outlook: 'the new roaring 20s' by the end of this summer

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman break down today’s market action and outlook with Todd Morgan, Chairman of Bel Air Investment Advisors.

  • National Margarita Day: Data suggests consumers opt for virgin 'mocktails' for health reasons

    Data suggests virgin drink alternatives are now growing in popularity.

  • Number of 401(k) and IRA millionaires hit new record in 2020

    In the fourth quarter, 334,000 401(k) accounts at Fidelity had balances of $1 million or more, growing 27% from the third quarter when the previous record was reached.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

    The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash. Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..." Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Bank Stocks, BDCs, Blackstone, Fluor, Oracle And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story explores one enterprise software company's transformation into a cloud giant. Other featured articles discuss who dominates the public cloud, who stands to benefit as Texas rebuilds and how to tell when tech companies are overvalued. Also, the prospects for a private-equity giant, an engineering company, bank stocks, business development companies and more. Cover story "Oracle Is Turning Into a Cloud Giant. Why Its Stock Is a Buy" by Eric J. Savitz discusses how a new giant is starting to flex its muscles in cloud computing, and it isn't some upstart. See why Barron's claims that enterprise software company Oracle Corporation (NYSE: VZ) has been undergoing a Microsoft-like reinvention, and why that makes the stock a buy. Avi Salzman's "Texas Looks to Rebuild. Here Are 6 Stocks That Could Benefit" suggests that companies that provide energy infrastructure and oil-and-gas producers that were spared storm damage in Texas offer opportunities. What does that mean for the likes of Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN), Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) and even General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). In "Who Rules the Cloud? The Answer Is Hazy," Eric J. Savitz points out that the data showing who dominates the U.S. public cloud market are obfuscated by definitions that can make comparisons among providers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) almost impossible. Is that a problem? Private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) is pushing hard into life sciences at a critical time, according to "Blackstone Makes a Big Bet on Life Sciences" by Liz Moyer. See what that means for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and a number of others. In Daren Fonda's "Fluor Is Engineering a Turnaround. Its Stock Could Soar," the focus is on how engineering and construction company Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) is pivoting toward growth industries and fixing its past problems. Find out why the Texas-based company could be a beneficiary of U.S. infrastructure spending and why Barron's sees the share price rising as much as 80%. "Tech Valuations Are Getting Scary. Here's How We Know" by Eric J. Savitz explains that companies such as Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) trade at more than 35 times sales estimates for 2021. That doesn't leave much room for error, and Wall Street doesn't seem to be concerned. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More A Goldman Sachs strategist lays out the case for stocks to shine, which includes an accelerating vaccination program and a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. So says Jack Hough's "Welcome to Earnings Valhalla. Why Stocks Can Still Shine." Find out what Barron's thinks that could mean for everything from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to 3M Co (NYSE: MMM). In "Bank Stocks Are Getting Hot. They Still Have Room to Run," Carleton English says that bank stocks today trade roughly where they did a year ago, with the KBW Bank Index up more than 16% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 4% gain. Find out if Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) or JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) are among those with room to run. Alexandra Scaggs's "BDCs Yield Around 9%, but Their Quality Varies. Here's How to Judge Them" explains that business development companies such as Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) are reporting earnings, and income investors should consider paying attention to the status of their loan portfolios for some attractive yield. Also in this week's Barron's: What investors want to see in Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders The latest Barron's annual ranking of the best fund families What it means for interest rates that the doves are in charge again How much equity investors care about rising rates A review of a century of infrastructure projects and costs Why this bull market shows no sign of ending soon What Carl Icahn plans for an Ohio-based electric utility Whether investors should worry about bitcoin mining in China An international fund that stays a step ahead of Wall Street analysts The next smart-beta category What to expect as food prices continue to rise Three retirement savings tricks At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: More Biotech IPOs, Bumble, Fiserv And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bill Gates on sustainable investing: 'There's probably some Teslas out there'

    Bill Gates has a net worth of nearly $124 billion, according to Forbes. One way he's putting some of that money to work is an investment effort to spur the private sector towards green innovation as a means to combat climate change.

  • Governor: Texas storm is 'enormous challenge'

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott reassured residents Friday as his state suffers in the aftermath of a winter storm that knocked out power for millions and caused widespread water issues. (Feb. 19)

  • Chipotle, DocuSign Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

    Chipotle, a hot IPO, a work-from-home play, an under-the-radar 5G chip stock and a homebuilder make up five stocks near buy points.

  • Gold’s Near-Term Brush with The 1600s

    No, we’re not revising downward our Gold forecast high for this year of 2401.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Raises $850 million in Private Funding

    SpaceX, the space exploration and satellite company owned by Elon Musk, raised $850 million in private equity funding this week, boosting the company's valuation by more than half, CNBC reports....

  • The Two Hours That Nearly Destroyed Texas’s Electric Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- The control room of the Texas electric grid is dominated by a Cineplex-sized screen along one wall. As outdoor temperatures plunged to arctic levels around the low-slung building 30 miles from Austin last Sunday night, all eyes were on it. The news wasn’t good.Electric demand for heat across the state was soaring, as expected, but green dots on the corner state map started flipping to red. Each was a regional power generator, and they were spontaneously shutting down — three coal plants followed quickly by a gas plant in Corpus Christi.Then another metric began to flash: frequency, a measure of electricity flow on the grid. The 60 hertz needed for stability fell to 59.93.Bill Magness, chief executive officer of the grid operator, was watching intently and understood instantly what was at stake. Below 59 and the state’s electrical system would face cascading blackouts that would take weeks or months to restore. In India in 2012, 700 million people were plunged into darkness in such a moment.Texas was “seconds and minutes” from such a catastrophe, Magness recalled. It shouldn’t have been happening. After the winter blackouts of 2011, plants should have protected themselves against such low temperatures. The basis of the Texas system is the market — demand soars, you make money. Demand was soaring last Sunday, but the plants were shutting down.If insufficient power came in, the grid wouldn’t be able to support the energy demand from customers and the other power plants that supply them, causing a cycle of dysfunction. So over the following hours, Magness ordered the largest forced power outage in U.S. history.More than 2,000 miles away in San Juan, Puerto Rico, power trader Adam Sinn had been sitting at his computer watching the frequency chart plummet in real time. He knew the dip would be enough to start forcing power plants offline, potentially causing more widespread blackouts. It was an unprecedented situation but, from his perspective, entirely avoidable.In fact, it was a crisis years in the making. Texas’s power grid is famously independent — and insular. Its self-contained grid is powered almost entirely in-state with limited import ability, thereby allowing the system to avoid federal oversight. It’s also an energy-only market, meaning the grid relies on price signals from extreme power prices to spur investments in new power plants, batteries and other supplies.There is no way to contract power supply to meet the highest demand periods, something known as a capacity market on other grids. There are no mandates or penalties compelling generators to make supply available when it’s needed, or to cold-proof their equipment for storms like the one that slammed Texas last weekend.So, as the cold began shutting in natural gas supplies, freezing instruments at power plants and icing over wind turbines, there wasn’t enough back-up generation available to meet demand. As many as 5 million homes and businesses were abruptly thrust into frigid darkness for nearly four straight days as the crisis continued, ensnaring more than a dozen other states as far as away as California and roiling commodity markets across the globe.Now, as the snow across Texas melts and the lights come back on, answers remain hard to come by. What’s clear is that no one — neither the power plants that failed to cold-proof their equipment nor the grid operator charged with safeguarding the electric system — was prepared for such an extreme weather event. What happened in those two hours highlights just how vulnerable even the most sophisticated energy systems are to the vagaries of climate change, and how close it all came to crashing down. The warning signs started well before the cold set in. Nearly a week before the blackouts began, the operator of a wind farm in Texas alerted the grid manager, known as Ercot, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, that ice from the impending storm could force it offline, an early signal that capacity on the system would likely be compromised.On Thursday, a natural gas trader trying to secure supplies for his company’s power plants for the holiday weekend was surprised to see prices surging. The reason? There were concerns that gas production in West Texas was at risk of freezing off, which would crimp supplies for power generation. And Sinn, the owner of Aspire Commodities, noticed from his computer in San Juan that day-ahead power prices on Texas’s grid were climbing, a sign that the market was anticipating scarcity.By Saturday, a considerable amount of capacity was already offline, some of it for routine maintenance and some of it due to weather. This is because in Texas peak demand is associated with summer heat so many plants do routine maintenance in winter.Wind was the first to go, as dense fog settled over turbine fleets, freezing on contact. The slow build-up of moisture over several days caused some of the blades to ice over, while connection lines began to droop under the weight of the ice until power production from some wind farms completely ceased. But because the resource makes up a minor share of Texas’s wintertime power mix, grid operators didn’t view it as a big problem. Then gas generation began declining. That was inconvenient, but not unmanageable. There was still plenty of supply on the system.On Sunday, the mood in the control room grew tense. As the cold deepened, demand climbed sharply, hitting and then exceeding the state’s all-time winter peak. But the lights stayed on. Magness and his director of system operations, Dan Woodfin, watched the monitors from an adjoining room, satisfied that they had made it through the worst of the crisis.“We thought maybe we are OK for the rest of the night,” Magness said.They weren’t.At 11 p.m., the green dots on the monitor overlooking the control room turned red. Across the state, power plant owners started seeing instruments on their lines freezing and causing their plants to go down. In some cases, well shut-ins in West Texas caused gas supplies to dip, reducing pressure at gas plants and forcing them offline. At that point, virtually all of the generation falling off the grid came from coal or gas plants.“Contrary to some early hot takes, gas and coal were actually the biggest culprits in the crisis,” said Eric Fell, director of North America gas at Wood MacKenzie.Back in Taylor, the town northeast of Austin, where Ercot is based, orange and red emergency displays began flashing on the giant flat-screens that lined the operators’ workstations.“It happened very fast — there were several that went off in a row,” Magness said.In the span of 30 minutes, 2.6 gigawatts of capacity had disappeared from Texas’s power grid, enough to power half a million homes.“The key operators realized, this has got to stop. This isn’t allowed to happen,” said Magness.By that point, the temperature outside had fallen to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 Celsius). Across the state, streets were icing over and snowbanks piling up. Demand kept climbing. And plants kept falling offline.No one in the room had anticipated this. And it was about to get worse.The generation outages were causing frequency to fall — as much as 0.5 hertz in a half-hour. “Then we started to see lots of generation come off,” Magness said.To stem the plunge, operators would have to start “shedding load.” All at once, control room staff began calling transmission operators across the state, ordering them to start cutting power to their customers.“As we shed load and the frequency continued to decline, we ordered another block of load shed and the frequency declined further, and we ordered another block of load shed,” said Woodfin, who slept in his office through the crisis.Operators removed 10 gigawatts of demand from 1:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m., essentially cutting power to 2 million homes in one fell swoop.The utility that services San Antonio, CPS Energy, was one of those that got an order to cut power.“We excluded anything critical, any circuit that had a hospital or police,” CPS chief executive Paula Gold-Williams said Friday. “We kept the airport up.”Alton McCarver’s apartment in Austin was one of the homes that lost power. The IT worker woke shivering at 2:30 a.m., an hour after the blackouts began, and tried turning up the thermostat. “Even my dog, he was shaking in the house because he was so cold,” he said.McCarver wanted to take his wife and 9-year-old daughter to shelter with a friend who still had power, but the steep hills around their home were coated in ice and he didn’t think they could make the drive safely. “You’re hungry, you’re frustrated, you’re definitely cold,” he said. “I was mostly worried about my family.”The power cuts worked — at least in so far as Ercot managed to keep demand below rapidly falling supply.But the grid operator shed load so rapidly that some generators and market watchers have wondered whether they exacerbated the problem.What’s more, frequency continued to fluctuate through the early hours of the morning, potentially causing even more power plants to trip, according to Ercot market participants. The Sandy Creek coal plant near Waco was one them, falling offline at 1:56 a.m. in tandem with the frequency dip, according to data from the plant operator. Ercot, however, maintains that the frequency stayed above the level at which plants would trip.And as blackouts spread across the state, power was cut not only to homes and businesses but to the compressor stations that power natural gas pipelines — further cutting off the flow of supplies to power plants.Power supplies became so scarce that what were supposed to be “rolling” blackouts ended up lasting for days at a time, leaving millions of Texans without lights, heat and, eventually without water. Even the Ercot control center lost water, and had to bring in portable toilets for its staff. “It’s just catastrophic,” said Tony Clark, a former commissioner with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a senior adviser at law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP. By Friday, when Ercot declared that the emergency had ended, 14.4 million still lacked reliable access to public water supplies, and the crisis had already cost the state $50 billion in damages, according to Accuweather. The cost of power on Monday alone was $10 billion, according to estimates from Wood Mackenzie. The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced an investigation into the factors that led to the blackouts. But at least the lights were coming back on. In the afternoon, shell-shocked people trickled out of their homes to soak up the sun. “It feels crazy standing outside in the 40 degree sunlight,” said Cassie Moore, a 35-year-old writer and educator, who offered up her shower and washing machine to her boss and friends who were still without power or water. “In this same spot a few days ago I was worried that my dogs might freeze to death.”—With Javier Blas (Adds investigation by the Public Utility Commission of Texas in the 42nd paragraph. A previous version corrected the timing and scope of the generation decline at Sandy Creek coal plant in 37th paragraph, based on data shared by plant operator. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Staggering credit card stats show Americans need next stimulus check

    Credit card debt still looms for many people in need of financial relief.

  • Oil, Back From the Dead

    Oil has been outgunning tech in 2021 … long-term decline, but short-term gains … how to play it The last few years have been brutal for oil investors. To illustrate, take the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE). It holds oil heavyweights including Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger, Occidental, and Valero to name a few. Below we compare XLE with the S&P from the beginning of 2015 through the end of last year.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In short, while the S&P made its investors 82%, XLE didn’t just lag behind … it destroyed 39% of investors’ wealth. This underperformance is even more brutal in light of what your money could have been making. Below, we show the same chart, but add in XLK, which is the SPDR Technology Select ETF. Its largest holdings include some of the biggest tech-winners of the last 12 months — Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, PayPal, and Salesforce.​com to name a few. While, as just noted, XLE has lost 39% over our highlighted period, XLK soared 245%. This painful bleed for oil investors culminated in a fiery crash last April. As you’ll remember, in early March, a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia about oil production led the Saudis to flood the market with crude. Meanwhile, a world on lockdown due to the Coronavirus kneecapped demand. The combination of oversupply and under-demand resulted in the price of oil plummeting. By late-April, it had fallen roughly 75% in 2020. And then, history was made … In April, the May contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil dropped below zero for the first time ever. On April 20, the price of a barrel of WTI ended at negative $37.63. ***But in the last few months, something interesting has been happening Oil is back from the grave, and is now trading above its pre-pandemic prices. Below, you can see the price of WTI trading at $60.06 a barrel, as I write Friday morning. One year ago, it was at $53.29. I think you’ll find the chart below even more interesting … In it, we return to the comparison between XLE (the energy ETF), the S&P, and XLK (the technology ETF). Only this time, we look at what’s been happening in 2021. XLE is dominating. It’s up 22% on the year, while the S&P and XLK have climbed just 5%. Sure, it’s been less than two months, but this outperformance actually dates back to the fall. Below, you can see XLE’s returns tripling those of XLK since late October. ***So, what does this mean? Is big oil back? Yes and no. Long-term, our world is moving toward renewable energy. And this transition is already manifesting in meaningful ways. For example, in 2020, for the first time ever, renewable energy surpassed fossil fuels in providing European electricity. From CNN: Europeans got more of their electricity from renewable sources than fossil fuels for the first time last year, according to an annual report from Ember and Agora Energiewende. The report, which has been tracking EU’s power sector since 2015, found that renewables delivered 38% of electricity last year, compared to 37% delivered by fossil fuels. The shift comes as other sources, such as wind and solar power, have risen in the European Union. Both sources have nearly doubled since 2015, and as of last year accounted for one-fifth of electricity generation in EU countries, the report found. It’s also the reason why coal power declined 20% last year, making up only 13% of electricity generated in Europe. Closer to home, President Biden has been pushing an aggressive agenda that has renewable energy at its center. From JoeBiden.​com (stating Biden’s goals as president): Make a historic investment in clean energy and innovation. Biden will invest $400 billion over ten years, as one part of a broad mobilization of public investment, in clean energy and innovation. That investment is twice the investment of the Apollo program which put a man on the moon, in today’s dollars. CNBC goes on to note that the Biden administration plans to make the U.S. a 100% clean energy economy with net-zero emissions by 2050. But … There’s a lot of time between now and 2050 for a profitable oil trade. ***There’s still enormous demand for oil — especially when the world economy reopens this year Renewables have been enjoying tremendous growth in recent years, but the reality is that, globally, fossil fuels accounted for 84% of the world’s primary energy consumption in 2019. Now, that number took a hit last year. Looking at oil specifically, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that oil demand will have declined 9% when the final numbers are in. But we’d be foolish not to recognize this decline for what it was — a world on lockdown due to the pandemic. As always, what’s more important for investors is what’s coming next. On that note, here’s The Wall Street Journal: The recovery in global oil demand will accelerate in the second half of this year as the market continues to rebalance after the turmoil brought by the pandemic, according to OPEC and the International Energy Agency. Despite increasing its estimates for oil output in 2021, the IEA said in its monthly market report that a recovery in demand would outstrip production in the second half of the year, prompting “a rapid stock draw” of the glut of crude that has built up since the pandemic began. The agency significantly increased its forecast for producing nations outside of the pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, raising its projections for non-OPEC supply growth by 290,000 barrels a day to an increase of 830,000 barrels a day this year. ***If we look at the condition of the U.S. oil complex, we’re seeing a time-worn boom/bust pattern play out It begins with good times … high demand and strong prices lure more companies into a sector … companies take on too much leverage as they ramp up production, trying to capitalize on the high demand … this leads to oversupply and falling prices … perhaps there’s an exogenous shock that further roils the market and leads to even lower prices … many of the overleveraged companies can’t operate at the new market price … this leads to a wave of bankruptcies and decimation in the industry. We certainly saw this last year. According to a Rystad analysis from law firm Haynes and Boone, more than 100 U.S. operators and service providers, with more than $102 billion in debt, went out of business. However, like a fire blazing through an overgrown forest, these industry burnouts clear out the competitive landscape. This results in conditions that are ripe for growth for the remaining strong players, who are now leaner, faster, and more efficient. From Financial Times, speaking specifically of shale oil companies: … a more resilient industry is emerging from the ashes that aims to woo investors. Like the reincarnated Chesapeake, it will be smaller — some analysts believe the sector will be reduced to just 10 dominant shale producers. Production increases will be modest and financed from cash flow. And activity will focus on fewer prolific shale fields, mainly in Texas. Oil operators that feared new U.S. president Joe Biden’s ambition to launch a green energy revolution would stymie the industry’s drilling and slow production growth, now promise to do both themselves. ***How you might play oil’s resurgence If you’re looking to play oil, there’s XLE, which we profiled above. If you’re looking for a more explosive investment, you could look to well-run companies such as Diamondback Energy (FANG). It’s up 170% since early November. What you’re looking for is a healthy balance sheet, reasonable debt levels, and a low breakeven cost for oil. If you’re thinking “cash flow” you could also look to a major, like Exxon (XOM). Though Exxon has been disastrous for investors over the past several years, it’s still making lots of money — and giving it to its shareholders. For example, the oil giant just had its ex-dividend date on February 9 (used for tracking who enjoys a dividend payment). Investors who made the cut are going to enjoy a whopping 6.8% yield (a quarterly payment of $0.87 per share). Compare that to the 10-year Treasury at 1.33%. Whatever your investing preference, there’s money in the oil trade. Big picture — this energy source is on the long-term decline, but it can still put a wad of cash in your pocket in the shorter-term. Have a good evening, Jeff RemsburgThe post Oil, Back From the Dead appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Osprey's OBTC: A New, Low-Cost Bitcoin Fund

    The Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OBTC) has entered the public markets, offering investors with traditional accounts a new, cheaper way to invest in Bitcoin.

  • How to Help Texans During the Winter Storm Crisis

    Millions of Texans are still without power and need resources. Here's what you can do.

  • Morgan Stanley sees ‘GM SPACtopus’ taking on EV market

    Morgan Stanley mobility analyst Adam Jonas is pretty adept at keeping his finger on the pulse of what’s hot with the investment community - and right now it’s all about SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) and EVs (Electric Vehicles).

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula that's detailed in a House bill unveiled on Friday.