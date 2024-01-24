Thaddeus Wilson found guilty in 2022 murder of Holland father

ALLEGAN — After a two-week jury trial, Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson has been found guilty of murder in the June 2022 shooting of Joseph Roberts.

Wilson, 39, of Holland, was found guilty of first degree premeditated murder, in addition to four counts of felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson

His trial took place in Allegan County’s 48th Circuit Court. The jury delivered its verdict Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Wilson is scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. Monday, March 18. He faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, mandatory for first degree murder charges in Michigan.

Just after midnight on June 19, 2022, Wilson fatally shot Roberts, 36, multiple times at an apartment complex off Lincoln Avenue in Holland. Authorities say there was a verbal altercation between the men leading up to the shooting.

Court documents revealed Wilson was angry over a missing coat that contained $19,000 in cash. The coat was later found in Wilson's apartment.

Wilson was arrested in Illinois on Aug. 29, more than two months after the shooting.

Roberts is survived by his wife, Bree Austin-Roberts, and three teenage children. Austin-Roberts told The Sentinel in 2022 the family moved to Holland from Chicago in 2011 to avoid acts of senseless gun violence.

