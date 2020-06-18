The emerging face of COVID: Younger patients, more cases, but fewer deaths

For weeks now, the coronavirus headlines have been getting grimmer. “Florida, Texas and Arizona all set records for the most cases they have reported in a single day,” read a typical New York Times alert on Wednesday. Thursday’s stories will probably sound even worse.

But while the bad news about rising infection numbers across the Sun Belt is a real and troubling sign of increasing spread — and not a mirage produced by more testing, as President Trump and his allies have falsely claimed — it has also obscured some not-so-bad news about the current contours of the U.S. epidemic.

Yes, case counts are climbing in more than 20 states. But COVID-19 death counts have not been climbing along with them.

Since the start of June, America’s seven-day rolling average of new daily coronavirus cases has plateaued at around 20,000. Yet at the same time the seven-day average of daily coronavirus deaths has fallen by 23 percent — from 952 on June 1 to 731 on June 16.

This disconnect between cases and deaths is even more pronounced in states where cases are on the rise, and where one would expect deaths to follow suit.

In Florida, for instance, the seven-day average of new daily cases has nearly tripled since the start of the month, soaring from 726 on June 1 to 2,015 on June 16. The daily death average has fallen from about 39 to about 33 per day.

Beachgoers in Miami Beach, Fla., on Tuesday. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images) More

In Arizona, the daily case average has also tripled, from 508 to 1,543, while the daily death average has hovered around 20.

The same goes for Texas, where the daily case average has climbed from 1,272 to 2,279, but the daily death average has remained at or below 25.

It’s clear at this point that more people are contracting COVID-19 in Florida, Arizona and Texas. So why aren’t more people there dying from it?

One obvious explanation is that succumbing to the disease doesn’t happen overnight. In all three states, case numbers started to rise sharply after Memorial Day, suggesting an increased spread tied to businesses reopening and residents letting down their guard.

But Memorial Day was only three weeks ago. Given that it can take the disease a month or more to progress from infection to death, it’s possible that it’s simply too soon to tell whether many of these new cases will turn fatal. Hospitalizations are starting to tick up in Florida, Texas and Arizona. Perhaps their mortality figures will follow.

As doctors have learned more about treatment over the course of the pandemic, they may also be having more success in keeping patients alive.

But it’s worth considering another hypothesis as well: What if more of the people who are now testing positive for COVID-19 just happen to be the sort of people — namely, younger people — who are less likely to die from it?

Republican governors have been making this argument in recent days. “One of the reasons [for the surge] that we have learned from multiple reports across the state of Texas is that there are certain counties where a majority of the people who are testing positive in that county are under the age of 30,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

“These are people in low-risk groups, so ... almost none of them end up hospitalized,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added. “Those 25- to 45-year-olds, the clinical consequences of them testing positive [are] usually very, very modest.”