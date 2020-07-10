The Lincoln Project's 'Never Trump' ads expertly troll a president who never fails to take the bait

WASHINGTON — A political campaign built around making videos designed to bait the president of the United States into overreacting would almost certainly have been a total waste of time at any other moment under any other commander in chief.

But Donald Trump is unlike any other president.

And so for the Lincoln Project, which was created by a group of anti-Trump Republican political operatives last December, that means there is a logic to being a metaphorical fly buzzing around the president’s head.

“If he responds, we know we’ve had some effectiveness,” Reed Galen, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, told Yahoo News. “It’s not just a matter of trolling him. That’s fine, but that’s not the point. The point is to throw him off his game politically, strategically, personally.”

Even the group’s name, evoking the Republican president whom Trump likes to compare himself to (generally favorably), seems intended to get a rise out of the president.

The trolling, in other words, is aimed at pushing Trump to further demonstrate to swing voters why they should vote against him. That’s a relatively new method for influencing swing voters.

Voter persuasion has traditionally been done through advertisements, and for a long time the most effective way to get an ad in front of a voter was to pay a TV network to air it.

Over time, earned media also became an option. Do something that gets attention, whether through a provocative ad or something else, and it will get noticed and talked about on cable TV, on the internet and then among voters.

But usually political ads are aimed at getting the attention of voters, either directly through a paid ad or indirectly through starting a conversation in the media.

Trump is the first president who watches hours of cable TV a day, who spends large amounts of time on Twitter and who is easily drawn into petty spats.

Any other president would have laughed off jokes about his age and physical fitness after walking slowly down a ramp, as Trump did following his speech to graduating West Point cadets on June 13.

But as social media obsessed about Trump’s cautious stroll, the Lincoln Project’s Twitter handle started using the hashtag #Trumpisnotwell. The top operatives who are part of the Lincoln Project, who collectively have over 3 million Twitter followers, amplified the hashtag.

Three days later, the group released an ad titled “#TrumpisNotWell.” It began with a shot of Trump drinking water with two hands, another subject of social media fascination, and then showed him walking down the ramp. “Something’s wrong with Donald Trump. He’s shaky. Weak. Trouble speaking. Trouble walking,” the narrator said over spooky music. “The most powerful office in the world needs more than a weak, unfit, shaky president. Trump doesn’t have the strength to lead.”

That video has been viewed 1.3 million times on Twitter. Many of the project’s videos now regularly hit more than 1 million views.

But so what? Which voters who might vote for Trump are going to change their minds based on that ad? And more important, how many persuadable voters are actually taking the time to watch political videos on YouTube?

Most persuadable voters are not paying much attention at all to politics, especially during the summer, said Austin Barbour, a Republican operative who has worked on multiple presidential campaigns.