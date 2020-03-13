'They know how to keep people alive': Why China's coronavirus response is better than you think

WASHINGTON — China has become a popular scapegoat for the coronavirus pandemic, a narrative that has been encouraged by some of President Trump’s supporters. “President Trump must take China on,” wrote the Fox News primetime anchor Laura Ingraham on Twitter, asserting that “they created this health crisis.”

The disease did appear to originate in China, at a wet market — where meat, fish and live animals are sold — in Hubei province. And at first, China did attempt to downplay the severity of the disease caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, making it difficult for both its own citizens and the rest of the world to grasp that an epidemic was at hand.

Though it has apparently contained the outbreak since, some in the United States have persisted in blaming China for the entire pandemic, including by calling it the “Wuhan coronavirus,” a designation that has widely been deemed racist.

But there are many lessons to be learned from how Beijing has responded to the disease, according to the top World Health Organization epidemiologist working on the coronavirus response there. He says that is especially the case for the United States because much of that response was learned from American public health officials.

“If I get COVID, I’m going to China,” said Bruce Aylward, MD, a Canadian epidemiologist who led the WHO team on the ground in February, when the coronavirus was exploding in China. “They know how to keep people alive."

Bruce Aylward of the World Health Organization during a press conference in Beijing on Feb. 24 about China's response to COVID-19. (Sam McNeil/AP)

Aylward spoke Friday to Yahoo News from WHO headquarters in Geneva, where he is based.

After returning from China, he and his colleagues published a report that praised the nation of 1.4 billion for “perhaps the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history.”

Some in the United States have bristled at what they see as the overly deferential attitude of the WHO and other international organizations to Beijing’s communist masters. “If these organizations aren’t going to look out for the broader global interests, and are going to instead praise authoritarian regimes, it begs the question if it’s time to reevaluate our participation in them,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at a recent congressional hearing on the coronavirus.

Aylward has pushed back on such criticisms, arguing that there is much to learn from China — and much to be replicated. And he says that, despite tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade, Chinese epidemiologists learned in large part from their American counterparts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

“They’re following the guidance the U.S. gives the world,” he said, noting that it was the fabled Epidemic Intelligence Service, an arm of the CDC, that taught China and many other nations how to track, contain and eradicate infectious diseases. And he praised Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and Anne Schuchat of the CDC. Both are members of the White House coronavirus task force.

History aside, Aylward said China recognized far more quickly than people realized that the coronavirus had the potential to kill thousands. “There’s nothing going to hold it back. It’s gonna go,” he described the approach of authorities there. “But we can find the cases and isolate them.” He added that “for China, the consequences were too high — and the consequences were human life.”

A security guard at the entrance to an alley in Beijing on Feb. 20. (Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)