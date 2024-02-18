Three-day storm expected to bring rain, cold to the Victor Valley

Another atmospheric river storm is expected to bring rain and colder temperatures to the Victor Valley as it rolls into Southern California.

The storm is expected to move in from the west and last from Sunday night into Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

On Monday, gusty winds and moderate rainfall will continue across San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles counties.

Another atmospheric river storm is expected to bring three days of rain and colder temperatures as it rolls into Southern California, including the Victor Valley.

Windy conditions and moderate to heavy rain is expected Tuesday, with snow levels in the San Bernardino Mountains dropping to 7,000 to 8,000 feet throughout the day and 6,000 to 6,500 feet overnight.

Light showers are expected to last through Wednesday morning and begin tapering off by the afternoon.

During the storm, the Victor Valley is expected to receive .2 to .5 inches of rain, with the Cajon Pass and Phelan areas seeing up to 1.5 inches.

Temperatures during the storm are expected to range from 41 to 58 degrees in places like Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.

Just like the previous storm, the upcoming storm will bring flooding concerns, particularly in the foothills. As much as 8 inches of rain could hit part of Los Angeles and the foothills of Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

Southern Californians are warned to avoid low-lying areas during the onslaught of the storm early in the week and to prepare for potential power outages, the weather service said.

Conditions will finally dry out Thursday and into next weekend.

