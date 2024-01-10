Three key dynamics shaping the 2024 Michigan legislative session

For the first time in 2024, Michigan lawmakers will meet in Lansing Wednesday to kick off another year of lawmaking.

This time, the Democrat-controlled Legislature convenes as it contends without its majority in the state House at the start of the legislative session and meets amid the backdrop of election-year politics complicated by a court-ordered redraw of 13 state legislative districts that run through Detroit. Meanwhile, lawmakers may face some tough funding choices while crafting the state's budget. Last year, lawmakers worked with a record $9 billion surplus.

Lawmakers return for the start of this year's legislative session at 12 p.m. Wednesday after a long break.

Last November, the Michigan Legislature adjourned for the year earlier than any group of state lawmakers in 55 years. The last day of the 2023 legislative session came as two former Democratic state representatives bid farewell after winning mayoral elections. The early adjournment enabled Democratic-passed legislation that failed to obtain enough GOP support to take effect earlier, including a law changing Michigan's presidential primary date to Feb. 27.

House Democrats down two members

Last year, Michigan Democrats held control of both chambers of the state Legislature for the first time in 40 years. They used their narrow majorities to pass bills that stalled in the past, including gun safety measures, legislation repealing abortion restrictions and eliminating Michigan's so-called right-to-work law that had allowed those in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees.

Former Democratic state Reps. Kevin Coleman, of Westland, and Lori Stone, of Warren, won mayoral elections in their respective cities, vacating their seats in the state House and leaving their party without a majority in the chamber at the start of this year's legislative session. Without those votes, Democrats can't pass any legislation that faces united GOP opposition, slowing down their party's agenda.

A special primary election to fill the vacant seats will be held Jan. 30 followed by a special general election on April 16.

Map redraw looms over election

Uncertainty also hovers over the regularly scheduled state House elections this year after a three-judge panel ruled unconstitutional seven state House districts along with six state Senate districts in metro Detroit. Voters in the invalidated districts alleged in a lawsuit against Michigan's citizen-led redistricting commission that the current maps disenfranchise Black voters.

The panel ruled the commission illegally drew its Detroit-area voting districts based on race but did not weigh in on whether the maps illegally dilute Black voters' opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.

House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit — the first Black lawmaker to serve in his current leadership role — is among the lawmakers whose districts are set to change.

What shape the new district lines will take remains unclear, leaving incumbent Democrats planning to seek reelection with an unknown landscape at the start of an election year.

Gov. Whitmer: Annual State of the State address will be delivered Jan. 24

A changed budget picture

While legislative action on Democratic priorities could stall at the beginning of session leaving questions about whether lawmakers will turn to bipartisan policymaking instead, there's one item lawmakers will have to check off their to-do list: the state budget.

Last year, Democrats spent a massive surplus. Lawmakers worked with unusually large revenues as a result of the influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. But this year, budget director Jen Flood expects a "return to normal." Lawmakers, for their part, will wrestle with creating a budget without the same level of federal support available, potentially forcing difficult decisions about spending priorities.

"Even with the size that the budget was, there was stuff that got left on the cutting room floor," said state Rep. Joey Andrews, D-St. Joseph, in an interview last fall.

Andrews said he was already working to calibrate expectations for the next budget cycle after $150 million was included in the current state budget to restart the Palisades nuclear power station. "I've already kind of been telling our local communities like don't expect another $150 million local investment," he said. "It's going to be a little leaner going forward."

