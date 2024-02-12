It's time to budget. Here's what Ames is considering as it looks toward the new fiscal year

Property taxes are expected to decrease slightly in Ames as water and electric rates remain stable in the latest budget proposal, while an unexpected increase in local option sales tax spending is set to offset crippling legislation that forced property taxes to rise sharply in 2023.

The Ames City Council will accept or alter the recommended budget at a "Budget Wrap-Up" meeting at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Ames City Hall.

Here are the highlights from last week's budget meetings.

Ames targets a city budget of $300 million

The Ames City Council held budget meetings with department heads last week to discuss current and future services and determine their needs for continued provision.

The city manager’s recommended budget for the city of Ames is just over $300 million for expenditures in 2024-2025. Electric and water rates will not increase, while property taxes will decrease by 11 cents.

Ames City Manager Steve Schainker feels the proposed budget is reasonable considering the impact of last year's state-mandated rollback.

"What people really care about is what's going to happen to my water, electric, sewer rates and property taxes," Schainker said. "I wouldn't be recommending them this if I didn't think those weren't defensible amounts and reasonable for the level of services residents are going to receive."

Schainker emphasized that the budget is merely a recommendation at this point. The city council will decide whether to support the proposal following a handful of public hearings.

Property taxes impacted by state legislature

The Iowa State Legislature’s 2023 Property Tax Bill limited the additional property tax revenue that can be generated in a year. Additional tax revenue is limited to about 2.6% for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed city budget reflects a total property tax levy rate decrease of 11 cents from $10.20 per $1,000 oftaxable valuation to $10.09 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The modest increase in overall taxable valuation and the reduced tax levy rate will generate an additional $1,223,149, or 3.51%, of total new property tax revenues.

The decreased property tax rate balances the increased assessed value, which rose to nearly 20% in Ames. By analyzing each tax classification, residential property tax bills are expected to increase by $2.22 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Though the assessed value has risen again, it did not increase as much as many homeowners feared, Schainker said, with several factors offsetting the large increase.

"We told everybody not to worry; if the assessed values go up, we'll reduce our rates," Schainker said. All we care about is the incremental amount I need to finance the budget, the $1.2 million additional we have to pay for departments that are financed out of property taxes."

State legislation nearly devastated Ames budget

The state-mandated rollback also limited additional property tax revenue.

Ames experienced a 4.6% boost in the property value liable to taxes. This increase was due to the city being permitted to raise only an extra 2.6% from its general levy. The general levy covers expenses related to city services such as law enforcement, fire safety, animal control, library services, and parks and recreation.

"That amount is only $555,000 of new money," Schainker said. "That won't even pay for salaries in those departments, let alone all the other expenditures you have."

A projected extraordinary increase of $1 million in its local option tax spending will help offset the shortcoming. The increase helped bail the city out because 60% of those proceeds go into the general fund,

"Without that, we would've had to make substantial cuts," Schainker said. "It would've been devastating."

Schainker said the city is still concerned about how legislation will impact next year's budget if there commerce or other areas increase.

Ames to consider new city projects

The city of Ames' five-year Capital Improvement Plan includes proposals for new city projects.

The city's biggest project in 2023 was developing the projected $32 million Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center, sent out to bid last fall. Construction of the 38,900-square-foot facility, including a lazy river, a water slide, and three pools, is expected to start this year along West Lincoln Way near the Grand Avenue intersection.

With the aquatic center project moving along, the city will likely focus on one of the suggested new projects.

Five new projects listed in the CIP include:

Building a new indoor recreation center with indoor basketball courts, soccer field(s) and satisfying running needs.

A new animal control shelter , as the existing facility is overcrowded and reached its use of life

Adding a fourth fire station to maintain adequate response times as the city expands.

Relocating the Ames Fire Station on Welch Avenue to State Avenue to improve overall response times and eliminate congestion on Welch.

Developing a park with 50 acres of property in west Ames along Ontario Road.

All five projects may require a public referendum and debt financing that will likely impact property taxes, and could cost anywhere between $36 to $40 million.

For a first-priority project, Schainker recommended starting with an inadequate existing building. He suggested the city start with the Animal Control Center.

"That (building) exists today, and we believe it's not capable of providing the level of service that we need," Schainker said. "(The projects) are all equally important, but timing-wise you'd want to move on that one first if I was making a recommendation to city council."

He also recommended the council prioritize relocating Fire Station #2 from Welsch Avenue. Like the animal control center, that fire station is outdated, and additional growth has crowded the area and created safety concerns.

"Over the last 10 years, the amount of people in the area has increased substantially," Schainker said. "We're concerned about the safety of pedestrians with an emergency vehicle entering and exiting that area, especially on a Friday or Saturday night. We think that should be relocated out of that area for safety purposes."

Schainker added that moving the fire station to State Avenue would also improve its response time by removing it from high-density areas.

If he had to choose which project would come last, the city manager leaned towards adding a fourth fire station. Though it will be needed as the city grows, he said it will depend on how fast and which area grows first.

"That's probably the one that has to float, out of the five," Schainker said, "We don't know if we need it today or 10 years from now, but we know we're going to need it sometime."

Ultimately, the city council will decide which projects are priorities and schedule them into the five-year CIP.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames city manager talks highlights of potential $300 million budget