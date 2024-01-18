Ames council considers rec center, a 4th fire station and an animal shelter in 5-year plan

An indoor rec center complete with basketball courts and soccer fields, a fourth fire station and a new animal shelter are just a few of the projects the City of Ames is considering as it looks toward the future.

Roughly $294.8 million in expenditures are outlined in the city's initial Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) proposal, with spending projected over the next five years.

The Ames City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to consider staff spending recommendations as it works to finalize the plan. The CIP identifies and prioritizes projects requiring long-term funding and planning.

Ames City Manager Steve Schainker said department heads have done a great job prioritizing major projects.

The theme the city will emphasize this year, Schainker said, is "catch-up," as several projects from the 2023-24 fiscal year are still not completed. Projects like street improvements, utility upgrades, and work on a new indoor aquatic center will be carried forward into the 2024-25 fiscal year.

"Because of rising costs of projects, interest rates and delay in receiving equipment, a lot of projects that were put in this year's CIP haven't been completed yet," Schainker said. "Rather than pile on and waste more money in the future years, we've lowered the funding in the first two years but we're not going to lower our workload; we're going to be using that to catch-up."

The strategy also delays some projects already scheduled in the CIP and introduces limited projects to free up funding for high-priority projects.

The city plans to schedule public input opportunities at future city council meetings. The CIP will be finalized at the "Budget Wrap-Up" meeting on Feb. 13.

Ames prioritizes new projects

The city's biggest project in 2023 was developing the projected $32 million Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center, sent out to bid last fall. Construction of the 38,900-square-foot facility, which will include a lazy river, a water slide, and three pools, is expected to start this year along West Lincoln Way near the Grand Avenue intersection.

While an indoor aquatic center is a massive step in the right direction, city staff also believes it is time to prioritize five other noteworthy projects in the next five years.

Those include:

Building a new indoor recreation center with indoor basketball courts, soccer field(s) and satisfying running needs.

A new animal control shelter , as the existing facility is overcrowded and inadequate

Adding a fourth fire station to maintain adequate response times as the city expands.

Relocating the Ames Fire Station on Welch Avenue to State Avenue to improve overall response times and eliminate congestion on Welch.

Developing a park with 50 acres of property in west Ames along Ontario Road.

All five projects may require a public referendum and debt financing that will likely impact property taxes. Schainker said they could cost anywhere between $36 to $40 million.

Schainker placed the highest priority on a new animal shelter and relocating the Welch Avenue fire station. An indoor recreation center causes the city manager the most concern because he belives it will not break even and will add to the general levy.

He still considers it an important initiative for the City of Ames.

Schainker said the city can only host one special election per year, which means the council must prioritize and decide when to pursue each project.

"(The council) is going to have to decide if they're going to put them all in the first year on a separate ballot for each one, or spread them out for five years," Schainker said.

City staff breaks down projected five-year costs

The City of Ames' Capital Improvement Plan also includes spending for a variety of key areas, which includes infrastructure improvements, new fire equipment, and enhancements to the city's utilities.

Here's a detailed list of what was proposed at Tuesday's meeting.

Public Safety: The Ames Fire Department is looking to spend just over $2.6 million to purchase two new frontline apparatuses and refurbish and existing one over the next five years.

Utilities: Different utility services in Ames plan to spend a combined $138.4 million on improvements and additions to current services.

Transportation : City staff has identified almost $124.1 million for transportation costs over the next five years. The highest priority is street improvements and traffic flow, which have about $76.5 million planned for projects.

Culture and Recreation : Almost all of the $28.2 million planned has been set aside for the Fitch Family Aquatic Center. The current CIP includes $28 million in the project plan. The largest cost estimate is $32.1 million.

Community Development: Improvements to residential and commercial neighborhoods in the next five years is estimated to cost $875,000.

General Government: The City Hall Improvements Program has a $375,000 cost in the current CIP.

Schainker believes the Ames CIP is "based in reality, supported by various funding sources over the next five years."

"If it's (on the five-year CIP), we think based on projections on operating costs and revenues for the different funds, we'll be able to afford to pay for these," Schainker said. "It's not a wish list; it has reality to it, at least for now, because the world could change."

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

