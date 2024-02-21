Time change 2024: When do the clocks leap forward an hour?

Are you ready to leap the clocks forward for spring?

Ready or not, be prepared to set your clocks an hour forward and lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight on March 10 when daylight saving time starts.

When is daylight saving time 2024?

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, when clocks will jump forward to 3 a.m.

When does daylight saving time end 2024?

Daylight saving time ends and clocks will fall back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Why do we have daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is all about energy conservation and aligning people's waking hours with the rising and setting of the sun.

The United States first started daylight saving time in 1918, following the lead of some European nations during World War I.

After World War I, the U.S. stopped using daylight saving time but it was brought back during World War II.

In 1966 Congress adopted the Uniform Time Act, standardizing daylight saving time in the United States.

Which states don't follow daylight saving time?

If you are not a fan of daylight saving time, then Hawaii and Arizona may be the states for you. Both of them stay on standard time all year.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: When does Daylight Savings Time begin in 2024?