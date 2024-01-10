With time running out, no GOP candidates have enough signatures for RI's presidential primary

PROVIDENCE – State Republicans are having difficulty collecting the minimum number of signatures required get their candidates on the Rhode Island presidential primary ballot, and at least one town has spotted a higher-than-usual number of invalid signatures on nominating papers.

The Board of Canvassers in Coventry alerted state elections officials on Tuesday of a potential problem with the signatures on the nominating papers of at least one GOP candidate for president, Vivek G Ramaswamy

With one day to go until the deadline for the candidates to qualify for the Rhode Island presidential primary ballot, only one big-name candidate so far has submitted the minimum 1,000 signatures required and that is: President Joe Biden.

All of the Republican contenders, including former President Donald Trump, were still running short of the required number. Here's how many each had as of publication:

Trump had 748

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had 644

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had 520

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had 447

Ramaswamy, the investor and former pharmaceutical company CEO running an "outsider campaign, had 566

Signature issue in Coventry

The problem in Coventry seems limited, at this time, to the signatures on Ramaswamy's nominating papers, according to Miguel Nunez, the deputy director of elections for the state Board of Elections.

Nunez told The Journal he received a call on Tuesday from the Coventry Board of Canvassers.

"They wanted to make us aware they were invalidating a higher number" signatures than usual on certain nominating papers, he said.

"We don't know the extent of it," Nunez said. "We are looking into it further."

But at this point, he said, he has not yet seen all of the nominating sheets submitted on Ramaswamy's behalf, and is unaware of any significant problems with the paperwork submitted on behalf of the other candidates.

The Coventry Board of Canvassers has not yet responded to Journal inquiries.

'There's no easy way of putting this'

State Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers blasted out an email on Tuesday that suggested a bigger problem for the GOP.

"Folks, there is no easy way of putting this," he wrote. "But if we do not get the minimum of 1,000 signatures in the next 3 days, our Republican Presidential candidates will not be on the April ballot."

"Unfortunately, a few Board of Canvassers have rejected some signatures without a clear reason," he continued. "As of now, understanding the cause is not our priority; we can address that later. What's crucial is that we need EVERYONE's help to gather as many signatures as possible."

Neither Powers nor the state GOP's executive director, Jesus Solorio, have responded to Journal inquiries.

