Time is running out for Oklahoma families to use millions in pandemic food benefits

More than $160 million in P-EBT benefits were distributed to Oklahoma families between May and September of 2023 but not all of that money has been used.

Last year, thousands of Oklahoma families received a white, plastic card in the mail. It looked like a credit card, but it was labeled P-EBT and had a 16-digit number on the front.

Many threw them out. Many kept the card, but tossed it aside.

They shouldn't have, because that card had hundreds of extra dollars on it, as part of a federal program to help pay for food because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who still have the card, it should be activated because time is running out to take advantage of the program. If the funds aren't used by June, the money will be clawed back by the federal government.

The federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer — also known as P-EBT — was designed to help kids who would have received free or reduced-price meals at their schools if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

How much money was distributed to Oklahoma families through P-EBT?

Records show that more than $160 million in P-EBT benefits was distributed via the cards to Oklahoma families between May and September of 2023, but not all of that money has been used. In fact, Oklahoma Department of Human Services officials said as of Jan. 25, the state had about $58 million in unexpended P-EBT funds left.

And though millions are still available to be used, those who received the cards are often in the dark about how the cards can be used and if there are funds available.

Education consultant David Rubel said the money will go back to the federal government if the funds aren't spent. He said Oklahomans who are eligible should take advantage of the program before it expires.

More: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs grocery tax bill eliminating state's portion of food tax

"This makes no sense when Oklahoma has thousands of food insecure families," Rubel said in an email to The Oklahoman. "While P-EBT publicity has been less than minimal, there is still time to right the ship and ensure that struggling Oklahoma families can benefit from the latest P-EBT distributions."

The program also has an Expungement Rule. That rule, Rubel said, means if a family does not use its card within 274 days, on day 275 the P-EBT dollars are automatically removed. He said that claw back began in February and runs to June 30.

"Thousands of Oklahoma families will lose their P-EBT benefit, only because they never knew about the money," he said.

Millions remain unspent in P-EBT funds

In Oklahoma, DHS administers the program through funding provided by a federal grant. The program uses information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Casey White, a spokesman for DHS, said the agency's role in the P-EBT program "was to facilitate delivery of P-EBT benefits using information largely provided by other state entities."

"Oklahoma Human Services does not determine eligibility for recipients," White said. "Because they are not our clients, Oklahoma Human Services cannot determine or verify eligibility for non-SNAP families."

White said that DHS "has anecdotally heard of some families who have self-selected not to use their P-EBT benefits."

"For instance, a child receiving free or reduced lunches at a Community Eligibility Provision site does so based on community needs, not household income. Yet, the same family might exceed the NSLP income standards, making them ineligible for that program," she said. "Such families, while receiving P-EBT cards, may opt out due to a perceived misalignment with their financial situation, choosing to destroy the card. Usage of P-EBT benefits is optional. Families are not required to inform us about their decision to use or not use the benefits."

Information posted on the state Education Department website said the program had three eligibility requirements: Children must have been enrolled in a school district that participates in a federal meal program where meals are served at a school. Children must qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income and have turned in the free or reduced-priced meals application May 26, 2023, or be enrolled in a school that participated in the Community Eligible Provision, Provision 2 or Provision 3 federal program in 2022-2023 and they must have been enrolled in a school district during the month of May, 2023.

Rubel said a lack of awareness about the program has caused much of the money to remain unspent. "Due to lack of publicity, most families do not know they were issued additional P-EBT dollars," he said.

Rubel said about 38% of all P-EBT dollars were never claimed, adding that school officials and others should push for more awareness of the program. "Stakeholders including school districts, anti-hunger organizations, elected officials, food pantries can all begin publicizing P-EBT," he said.

He urged residents to active their cards, check the balance and if funds remained, use the card before the June deadline.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Millions in Oklahoma pandemic food funding through P-EBT still unspent