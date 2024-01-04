Tinsel Trail names winners for best decorated trees in 2023

The Tinsel Trail has named the winners for best decorations among the more than 200 trees that were on display at Government Plaza during the Christmas holidays in downtown Tuscaloosa.

More: The pictures that defined our 2023

And the 2023 winners are:

Rowan Bordner, a member of the Tuscaloosa Community Dancers, poses in front of the Nutcracker display during the opening night of the Tinsel Trail in Government Plaza in Tuscaloosa Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Best Anchor Tree: RiverFall Credit Union

Holly Jolly Award (Most Holiday Inspired): Burnum-Hahn

Signature Theme (Best Represents Sponsor’s Business): Balloon Biz

Cindy Lou Who Award (Children’s Favorite): Chick-fil-A

​ Talk of the Trail: Los Tarascos

​Shining Star (Best Nighttime Display): Any Angle Services

Angel Tree (Outstanding Memorial Tree): Tuscaloosa Kiwanis

Crafty Elves (Best Handmade Decor): The Actor's Charitable Theatre

Merry & Bright Award (Trail Showstopper): The Dance Centre

Designer Tree: Gypsy River

​T-town Favorite: Rolls Tuscaloosa

The Tinsel Trail is a fundraiser for Tuscaloosa's One Place, a nonprofit agency that provides a variety of services for families.

​Businesses, civic and community groups sponsor and decorate the trees, with proceeds from the sponsorships benefiting Tuscaloosa's One Place.

Leah Durham, director of the Alabama Choir School’s group, leads Christmas carols during the opening night of the Tinsel Trail in Government Plaza in Tuscaloosa Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Launched in 2013, a board member of Tuscaloosa’s One Place brought the idea for the Tinsel Trail to Tuscaloosa from Huntsville. The Tinsel Trail was open and free to walk through from late November until early January. For more information, go to www.ttowntinsel.com.

The trail was paired with Holidays on the Plaza, an outdoor ice skating rink at Government Plaza, 2106 Sixth St.

Ice skating at Holidays on the Plaza will continue through Jan. 15. Skating sessions are $15 each. For more information, go to www.holidaysontheplaza.com.

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tree-mendous: See who had the best trees on the Tinsel Trail