Toms River police fight: Mayor's opponents won't surrender in battle over cop jobs

TOMS RIVER - Those opposed to cutting two captains' positions from the township's police department plan to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Washington Street entrance to town hall.

The press conference aims to show support for Toms River's police department, according to Philip Brilliant, one of the organizers of the event. It will be held one hour before a 2 p.m. special Township Council meeting.

"The speakers will address the mayor's lack of facts, transparency, the public's concern for their health and safety, as well as Mayor (Daniel) Rodrick's attempts to quiet the voices of the residents," Brilliant said in an emailed statement.

A public hearing on an ordinance that would eliminate the two captains' jobs has been scheduled for the special meeting, although Mayor Daniel Rodrick said Wednesday that he has rescinded promotions in the police department and ordered Chief Mitch Little to develop a new table of organization "based on the current staffing level of one captain and one deputy chief."

Resident Phillip Brilliant speaks at the Jan. 31, 2024, rally protesting a plan to cut captains’ jobs in the Toms River police department.

Toms River mayor: I don't need council vote, I cut police captain jobs myself

Rodrick said his actions make it unnecessary for the council to adopt the ordinance, which was introduced at the Jan. 18 meeting. He said he has received legal advice indicating the ordinance is not necessary, but the special meeting is needed to pay bills.

Eliminating the captains' positions would save $700,000 in salaries, pension payments and benefits, enough to help pay for eight new emergency medical technicians to ensure better staffing of the township's first aid ambulance service, Rodrick has said.

A loss of volunteer first aid squads has led to delays in ambulance calls, Rodrick has said, calling adding more EMTs "a life-or-death matter."

Also cut was the job of Jillian Messina, the police department's community information officer; township spokesman Phil Stilton has also become the police department's spokesman.

Councilman David Ciccozzi, who has opposed the elimination of the captains' jobs, said he has yet to be told about the special meeting. Ciccozzi and Councilman James Quinlisk are the only remaining council members who were allied with former Mayor Maurice B. "Mo" Hill Jr., whom Rodrick defeated in last year's Republican primary.

EMT problems: Monmouth 19th out of 21 NJ counties in ambulance response time. Here's how they'll fix it.

Quinlisk is also opposed to the police staffing ordinance.

Ciccozzi said the lack of information is part of an ongoing pattern. "I haven't received one agenda until the day of the meeting," he said.

"I'm going to show up at the meeting and see what happens," Ciccozzi said. "He (Rodrick) is not doing anything by the book."

The police staffing measure, which would reduce the number of captains from three to one, was introduced by the council Jan. 18, and was scheduled for a public hearing Jan. 31, at a meeting that was moved online to Zoom. But the Zoom meeting suffered from technical glitches and a 500-person limit that at one point kept Councilman George Lobman from logging in.

It was abruptly ended after a male attendee began making antisemitic comments. In addition to those participating in the Zoom meeting, more than 700 people were watching the meeting on the township's YouTube channel at the time when it ended.

Two demonstrations against the ordinance were held last week, and a petition drive aimed at either repealing the measure if it is adopted, or placing it on the ballot as a referendum question, is ongoing in town. Petitioners hope to collect 5,000 signatures. More than 80 people attended the first demonstration, and well over 100 went to the second one, held right before the township council meeting.

Chief Little last week publicly objected to the mayor's plan, which is also opposed by the PBA and FOP police unions. "I have asked the mayor for an opportunity to discuss his concerns in relation to the potential unintended consequences of his decision to implement these cuts to our command staff," he said. "I believe there is a middle ground that is mutually beneficial to all involved, the police department, the governing body, and most of all, the members of the community."

Stickers and T-shirts emblazoned with the words, "I Support TRPD" have been distributed in town.

