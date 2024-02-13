Tons of brisket and a million tacos: Here's how the Austin airport measured 2023 traffic

It was a busy year for the Austin airport, no matter what metrics you use.

More than 22 million travelers made their way through the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2023, making it the busiest year on record, according to the airport's self-reported data. It's the second year in a row the airport has broken records for the number of passengers it serves.

Hard to imagine the magnitude of 22 million people? The airport also provided some alternative metrics to measure its record-breaking traffic in 2023. Here's what those numbers amount to:

How much brisket do 22 million people eat? Tons.

We sometimes measure things in barbecue here in Texas, and the Austin airport did just that.

The more than 22 million people who visited the airport in 2023 ate nearly 100,000 pounds — or 50 tons — of Salt Lick BBQ brisket. In-flight meals just can't compete with Texas barbecue, it seems.

Airport taco consumption blossomed in 2023

Who tracks tacos? The Austin airport, apparently.

In 2023, more than 1 million tacos were sold at the airport. At one taco per person, we would have estimated that number to be 22 million, but oh, well.

People bought some weird keepsakes

Austin had some weird visitors, and they weren't afraid to show it.

Just over 8,200 "Keep Austin Weird" shirts were sold at the airport, according to its report.

What were the Austin airport's busiest airlines in 2023?

A number of airlines service the Austin airport, but one outperformed the rest.

Southwest Airlines reigned supreme in 2023, serving more than 8.5 million passengers. American Airlines trailed behind at over 5.2 million passengers, and Delta Air Lines rounded out the top three with around 2.7 million passengers.

