Top health expert warns that 'many, many millions' could be infected with virus

WASHINGTON — While testifying to Congress on Wednesday, Anthony Fauci, MD, of the National Institutes of Health offered a pithy but troubling rebuttal to President Trump’s optimistic outlook on the coronavirus outbreak.

“Things will get worse than they are right now,’’ Fauci said. He warned that “many, many millions” could be infected with the virus unless the government handles the situation correctly.

The remarks came as the United States surpassed 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Twenty-nine people have died, most of them in Washington state.

Fauci’s remarks came in response to a simple question from Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Oversight Committee. The committee was holding a hearing on the coronavirus response, as various committees have done in the past few months.

“Is the worst yet to come, Dr. Fauci?" asked Maloney.

“Yes, it is,” came the blunt answer from Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH and is renowned for his role in fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic that ravaged the United States in the 1980s and ’90s.

His unvarnished assessment stands in stark contrast to Trump’s view that the coronavirus is little more than a passing inconvenience that will dissipate with spring’s coming warm weather.

“Just stay calm,” Trump said on Tuesday. “It will go away. It’s really working out.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday. (Patrick Semansky/AP) More

Fauci said that as the disease begins to spread faster, public health officials’ ability to “effectively and efficiently” stop it will decrease.

“We will see more cases,” Fauci said. He said the severity of the outbreak will depend on stemming the influx of infected patients from other countries while containing the spread of the disease within the borders of the United States.

“Bottom line,” he told Maloney, “it’s going to get worse.”

The White House, which has cringed at such pronouncements by other public health officials, did not respond to a request for comment.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: