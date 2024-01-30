Top home sale of 2023: Joe Burrow scored $7.5M Anderson Township estate

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow bought a mansion last summer in the suburb of Anderson Township for $7.5 million, which was the most expensive home sale in Hamilton County last year, according to the auditor's website.

The sale was reported by real estate listing website, Realtor.com, and confirmed by a local real estate agent not authorized to speak on the record.

Burrow, who is known for dissecting defenses with precision passes, also skillfully navigated the housing market to score a deal on the more than 7,000 square foot home on 3 acres of land overlooking the Ohio River.

Burrow previously owned a home in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood.

His new digs boast five bedrooms and seven baths on a former horse ranch with an estimated market value of more than $8 million on some real estate websites, including Zillow and Redfin.

In addition to buying the property at a discount, Burrow's timing on the purchase was as impeccable as one of his highlight-reel touchdown passes to wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow bought the property in July before the Hamilton County Auditor's office released its latest property tax assessments.

Property taxes for 2024 rose for the vast majority of Hamilton County residents based on their latest property valuations. But property taxes on Burrow's estate fell as a result of the valuations, which reduce the assessed value of the Anderson Township property.

Property assessments don't necessarily reflect the true market value of a property. The tax rates paid by homeowners are adjusted based on both the appraised values, voter-approved levies, and other factors.

The previous owner of Burrow's estate paid $70,679 in property taxes in 2023, according to the auditor's website. Burrow's tax bill for 2024: $56,294.

Last year, Burrow and the Bengals agreed to a five-year, $275 million deal that made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow calls quarterback sneak on $7.5M Anderson Twp. estate