Top Navy SEAL faces uncertain future after Trump intervention

WASHINGTON — Four months ago, retired Navy SEAL Capt. Dick Couch reached out to the head of Naval Special Warfare Command, Rear Adm. Collin Green, to tell him some hard truths.

“I contacted him and said, ‘I think you have some problems,’” said Couch, a Vietnam veteran who has lectured at the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and written a book on battlefield ethics. The SEALs were not doing enough to condition their people “morally and ethically” for the battlefield, he told the admiral.

It was a message that Couch said he has been delivering to the heads of Naval Special Warfare Command and U.S. Special Operations Command for the past “eight or nine years.” But Green was the first of those leaders to respond positively, he said.

Rear Adm. Collin Green, shown delivering remarks in Washington on July 30, has called for an ethics review of the Naval Special Warfare Command. (Photo: Laura Lakeway/U.S. Navy) More

“He was very forthcoming, and he was very anxious to engage along those lines,” Couch said.

By the time Couch reached out to Green, the admiral was already coming to grips with the extent of the challenge facing him when it came to the issue of instilling “good order and discipline” in the Navy’s elite Special Operations force. A series of high-profile scandals ranging from drug abuse to accusations of murder had put SEALs in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

With Congress asking hard questions about what was going wrong in the SEALs and the wider Special Operations community, Green issued a letter to the Naval Special Warfare force July 25 that was notable for its bluntness. “We have a problem,” he wrote in bold, underlined text. “Some of our subordinate formations have failed to maintain good order and discipline and as a result and for good reason, our NSW culture is being questioned.”

Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher, with his wife, Andrea, on July 2 after being acquitted on most of the serious charges against him during his court-martial. (Photo: John Gastaldo/Reuters) More

Fixing that problem, Green wrote, was his “top priority.” But even he could not have imagined that his effort to confront these issues would result in having his attempts to discipline one of his SEALs — Eddie Gallagher — publicly and repeatedly countermanded by the president of the United States.

The Navy charged Gallagher with premeditated murder, attempted murder and a series of lesser offenses after teammates accused him of fatally stabbing an unarmed, wounded teenage prisoner in Iraq. But after a series of prosecution missteps, Gallagher was acquitted at court-martial this summer of all but a charge of posing for a photograph beside the dead militant’s body.

Throughout the case, President Trump had voiced his support for Gallagher, and when the Navy demoted Gallagher by one rank, Trump reversed the decision. When it was revealed that Green planned to establish a review board to determine whether Gallagher should lose his trident pin — essentially whether or not to kick him out of the SEALs — Trump again intervened, ordering Defense Secretary Mark Esper to ensure that Gallagher kept his pin.

The brouhaha over Gallagher resulted in the termination of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, and leaves in doubt top-level support for Green and his efforts to refocus the SEALs on issues of good order and discipline.

Little in Green’s career up to this point suggested he was going to be involved in a high-stakes showdown with the president. “He just didn’t come up on the radar much,” said a retired senior SEAL officer who knows Green. “He’s the gray man.”

But a retired SEAL captain who has known Green since the early 1990s said that although the admiral is “self-deprecating [and] not full of himself in the slightest,” he is “confident in his decision making” and is the right man to fix the problems in the SEAL community.