Tornado damage reported in Kentucky. What to know

An EF-1 tornado appeared to cause damage early Saturday in Henry County, though the National Weather Service in Louisville said its findings were preliminary.

The storm, with winds of around 90 mph, impacted the community of Port Royal, located about 50 miles from Louisville.

Another EF-1 tornado was observed in Underwood, Indiana, early Saturday, some 25 miles north of Louisville, The Courier Journal previously reported. Other reports of storm damage in Southern Indiana were believed to be from straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.

At least one team from the National Weather Service in Louisville surveyed storm damage in Clark, Scott and Washington counties in Indiana, and in Henry and Trimble counties in Kentucky.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency in Southern Indiana said in a Saturday Facebook post that area utility companies were working to restore power to 1,800 customers. Almost all residents in Clark County and surrounding counties had electricity in their homes Sunday morning, according to poweroutages.us.

The early Saturday morning storms also brought heavy rains at times. Parts of Louisville and Southern Indiana received between a half-inch and an inch of rain during a 24-hour period that started at 7 a.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

