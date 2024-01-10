After the tornado: How to inspect your home, what to do next, how to clean up

Buildings have been smashed. Homes have been destroyed, with walls and roofs blasted off the structures and the belongings inside scattered for blocks. Large portions of entire neighborhoods have been leveled.

Tornadoes struck Florida Tuesday, causing massive devastation and destruction in the Peninsula. The National Weather Service has not yet declared if the damage was all from one tornado, if there was more than one there, or if some of it was straight-wind damage, but if you've just lost a significant part of your home or business you probably don't care.

The question that shocked and emotionally worn residents looking at the pile of lumber that used to be their homes are thinking is, what now?

1. Keep yourself and your family safe

First and foremost, make sure you and your loved ones are safe and secure and have somewhere to stay if your home is currently unlivable. Do not assume you can hunker down in the wreckage with a sleeping bag, it may not be safe.

Notify your loved ones out of the area who may be following the news about your conditions and make sure they have current contact information for you.

Reach out to check on your neighbors to make sure they're safe and do not require immediate emergency care or help with a worse housing situation than you have.

2. Check the house for visible damage

In many cases the damage is obvious. Your roof is gone, or your whole house, or something has been thrown through a wall. But if a tornado has gone by, even if your home looks OK you should walk around it and check for telltale signs. The American Red Cross has suggestions for what to look for:

Wear sturdy shoes and long pants. Consider a face mask for dust or loose insulation fibers in the air.

Do not let children enter the building until it's been checked out.

If the building is visibly damaged, don't enter until you can have it checked out by a professional.

Check the exterior before you enter. Look for loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, split or missing support beams, a tilt to your house or other damage. Even a small amount of damage outside might mean serious issues inside. Report any downed power lines immediately.

If a door is jammed, don't force it open. It might be holding up part of your house. Find another way in.

If you use natural or propane gas, sniff for it or listen for hissing sounds. If you detect either, get far away from the building and call the fire department.

If you smell hot insulation or see sparks, broken or frayed wires, go turn off the electricity at the main fuse box or circuit breaker. (Be safe, don't stand in water to reach either one. Call an electrician if you can't reach yours safely.) Don't turn on any tripped breakers, they may mean there's damaged wiring.

Beware of any animals, reptiles or insects that may have gotten in.

Do not lean or push against damaged building parts. Be very careful on stairs.

If your floor is sagging, avoid it. If you have access underneath you can use thick plywood panels or thick, strong boards to support it.

Do not use candles or open flames to inspect damage.

If you suspect damaged sewer lines, avoid using sinks, showers or toilets until a plumber can check out the system. If you see damaged water pipes, cut off the water at the main valve.

Take photographs and video of all damage inside and out to help with insurance claims.

3. Clean or repair what you can

Clean up and make what temporary repairs you can, while staying safe. And take it in manageable chunks.

"You may have a lot to accomplish, so be sure to take breaks when the task seems overwhelming," the Red Cross said. "Step outside, get some fresh air, and focus on the improvements you’ve already made. And don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it!"

Keep young children away from anything unsafe and keep an eye on them. Don't let them play with debris or go near puddles debris has fallen into.

Wear sturdy shoes, long pants and good work gloves.

Cover holes, spread tarps over damaged roofs, brace walls and remove debris. Save your receipts for anything you buy to help you with this.

If parts of your home are exposed to the outside and can't be covered right away, remove any treasured items or heirlooms to keep them safe elsewhere.

Be careful when moving or shifting boards or drywall to make sure they're not supporting other debris.

Keep in mind that building materials and power tools are probably already in short supply. You'll probably have to make do.

Check for any spilled cleaning supplies or chemicals and clean them up.

Sealed nonperishables should still be good. If your power is out, your refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A full freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours, a half-full freezer will keep food cold for about 24 hours. If any of the food has been exposed to flood waters, mud, heat, smoke or soot, throw it out.

Unplug and check all appliances for damage before plugging them back in and using them.

4. Start the recovery process

Your first step will be to contact your insurance agent to notify them of the damage and begin your claims process.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has not yet declared Tuesday's tornado effects to be a disaster. Once they do, you can apply for assistance here.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 49 counties in the state, so federal aid will likely be made available.

Is tornado damage covered by insurance?

"Tornado damage is generally covered under homeowners and renters insurance policies," according to State Farm, but check your policy to make sure.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida tornado: How to inspect your home for damage and what to do