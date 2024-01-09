'Extremely dangerous tornado' confirmed near Panama City as powerful storms move through

Schools are closed and the National Weather Service has been issuing regular watches and warnings overnight and Tuesday morning as severe storms move through Florida.

The storms are associated with a powerful low and associated cold front which is bringing potentially damaging winds, coastal flooding, the chance of tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. The impacts began Monday night and are expected to peak Tuesday morning in the Panhandle and continue through Tuesday evening in the peninsula, according to WeatherTiger chief meteorologist Ryan Truchelut.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday activated the Florida State Guard "in response to potential severe weather anticipated across the state," according to news release from the governor's office.

'Extremely dangerous tornado' confirmed near Panama City

6:48 a.m.: The National Weather Service reported a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" was located near Panama City. It was moving northeast at 55 mph.

A tornado warning was extended until 7 a.m. EST for southwest Jackson, Bay, northwest Calhoun and southeast Washington counties in the Florida Panhandle.

Confirmed tornado southeast of De Funiak Springs

5:55 a.m.: The National Weather Service reported a tornado has been confirmed 11 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs. It's moving northeast at 55 mph. Quarter-size hail also has been reported.

A tornado warning is in effect until 5:515 a.m. CST for east central Walton, southwest Holmes and west central Washington counties.

Schools closed today for severe weather

5:50 a.m.: The Florida Department of Education announced school districts in the following counties will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9, in anticipation of the storms:

Alachua County

Bay County

Bradford County

Calhoun County

Citrus County: Schools to have half day on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Columbia County

Dixie County

Duval County

Escambia County

FAMU Lab School

FSU Labo School (Florida High)

Franklin County

Gadsden County

Gilchrist County

Glades County

Gulf County

Hamilton County

Hernando County: Early release Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Holmes County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Lafayette County

Lake County: Early release Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Leon County

Levy County

Liberty County

Madison County

Marion County

Nassau County

Okaloosa County

Pasco County

Santa Rosa County

St. Johns County: Schools to release one hour early on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Taylor County

Union County

Wakulla County

Walton County

Washington County

Colleges/Universities

Chipola College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

College of Central Florida will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Florida A & M University will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Florida State University will reopen at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 .

Gulf Coast State College : All campuses will delay opening for employees and students until 11 a.m. CST, Tuesday, Jan. 9.

North Florida College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Northwest Florida State College will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Pasco-Hernando State College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Pensacola State College will reopen at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Tallahassee Community College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

University of West Florida will reopen at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Power outages across Florida

The Escambia Bay Bridge was closed Monday night to commercial vehicles such as semi-trucks and box trucks due to sustained high winds estimated at around 46-48 mph. The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

Tuesday will pose a more dangerous threat with "damaging to destructive winds," when the squall line pushes through the Big Bend region, the National Weather Service said.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather, tornadoes, storms. Latest radar, warnings