A total eclipse in these parts: How and where to watch the April 8 solar phenomenon

For the second time in less than seven years, a total solar eclipse will be visible in a swath of Illinois.

The path of the April 8 eclipse again will include Carbondale, which is gearing up for a large viewing party at Southern Illinois University's Saluki Stadium.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow.

Springfield will have 96-97% coverage, according to John Martin, an associate professor of astronomy/physics at the University of Illinois Springfield.

The Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau is marketing the city as an "Eclipse Oasis," welcoming visitors to or from eclipse destination sites. The Crowne Plaza Hotel Springfield is offering guests access to its rooftop to view the partial eclipse.

Here are some things to know about the event:

Twice is nice

Carbondale is on the centerline of the path of totality and will have four minutes and nine seconds of totality for the eclipse, or nearly double what was seen in 2017, according to www.eclipse.siu.edu, a web page devoted to the eclipse.

The college town is hosting a four-day festival (April 5-8) featuring workshops, concerts, a craft fair, and the Run from the Sun 5K.

SIU officials estimated 14,000 tickets were sold for daylong events at the stadium in 2017.

Other cities in the path of totality in the Midwest include Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Indianapolis and Dayton.

In Springfield

The sun will be partially covered in Springfield.

According to www.timeanddate.com, the maximum viewing time will be at 2:02 p.m. First contact, the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun, occurs at 12:45 p.m. The duration is two hours and 33 minutes.

"(In Springfield), you're in the part of the shadow called the penumbra and that means that part of the sun is going to remain uncovered," Martin said. "It's not going to get as dark (as a total eclipse)."

There will be viewings at the University of Illinois Springfield, Brookens Library, and the Pleasant Plains Public Library.

Springhill Suites Springfield is offering an eclipse-themed dinner for two with craft beers and dessert. Other hotels in Springfield are offering special rates for eclipse travelers.

Don't forget your glasses

Staring or looking directly into the sun can damage your eyes, Martin cautioned, and that goes for telescope users, as well.

Eclipse glasses should meet certain ISO-approved standards, he added, and as long as the mylar doesn't get ripped or scratched, the glasses should last.

If you don't have eclipse glasses, viewers can make a pinhole camera with directions that can be found on YouTube. A sun funnel is a device for telescopes that allows users to observe a magnified image of the sun safely.

'Powerful experience'

Martin said he has become "a devout evangelist" for trying to get viewers to travel to paths of totality.

He was just north of Prairie Island, Neb., for the 2017 eclipse.

Associate professor of Astronomy and Physics at the University of Illinois Springfield John Martin, right, talks about the solar telescope being used by the Director for Military and Veteran Student Services Loren Easter as they observe the sun on the roof of Brookens Library at UIS Thursday, August 31, 2023.

"I'm an astronomer. I teach people about eclipses," he said. "I can tell you academically what happens during a total solar eclipse, but the experience still surprised me.

"The experience was so powerful compared to just hearing about it, I think people ought to take a chance to see it if they can."

Learning more

Here are events where Martin will speak:

Eclipse for kids, Chatham Public Library, 600 E. Spruce St., 2 to 3 p.m., March 13

Eclipse for general audience, Chatham Public Library, 600 E. Spruce St., 6 to 7 p.m., March 28

Talk, Lincoln Memorial Garden, 2301 E. Lake Shore Dr., 7 p.m., April 4

Solar telescope, Henson Robinson Zoo, 1100 E Lake Shore Dr., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 6-7

Here is a list of events Charles Schweighauser, UIS professor emeritus of English and astronomy and physics, will speak:

Eclipse talk, Pleasant Plains Public Library, 555 Buckeye Rd., Time TBD, April 6

Partial eclipse viewing, Pleasant Plains Public Library, 555 Buckeye Rd., 1 to 3 p.m., April 8

Other events

Partial eclipse viewing, University of Illinois Springfield, Brookens Library, 1 to 3 p.m., April 8

