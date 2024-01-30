Toyota recalls 50,000 cars due to airbag concerns. Find out which models are included

Toyota urges 50,000 drivers nationwide to stop driving their cars due to recalled airbags.

Here’s what you need to know if you think your car may be included in the recall.

What is the recall for?

Toyota issued a voluntary recall notice with an immediate “do not drive” advisory for certain car models between 2003 and 2005 with recalled Takata airbags, including:

2003 to 2004 Corolla;

2003 to 2004 Corolla Matrix;

2004 to 2005 RAV4.

Due to the older age of the affected car models, their airbags are “more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments” when deployed, which could result in serious injury or death to the driver or passengers, according to Toyota.

The recalled Corolla and Matrix models have Takata airbags on the passenger side while the recalled RAV4s have them on the driver’s side. Some Corolla and Matrix models are also under another recall detailing issues with the car’s air bags deploying without a crash, according to Toyota.

Is your car a recalled model?

To find out if your car is included in Toyota’s recall, visit www.toyota.com/recall or www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

From there, car owners will be asked to enter their car’s vehicle identification number or license plate information to see if they have an affected vehicle.

What to do if your car is included in the recall

Toyota advises all drivers with affected vehicles to immediately stop driving until a free safety recall repair has been conducted.

To take advantage of the free safety recall repair, Toyota owners should contact their local dealer for assistance options instead of driving their car to the dealership to be repaired. Dealers will provide several repair options free of charge, including towing to the dealership, car pickup and delivery, mobile repair at the car’s location or other alternate transportation options.

For additional information, Toyota customer support can be reached by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

