Trial continued for man accused in DCFS worker's death as state seeks mental health records

The trial of a Thayer man accused of killing a Department of Children and Family Services worker at his home has been delayed to Jan. 29 after the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office sought more time to obtain mental health records.

Benjamin H. Reed, 34, is accused of killing Deidre Silas, a DCFS case worker, during an incident on Jan. 4, 2022, at his home in the 300 block of West Elm Street. Silas was checking the welfare of six small children.

Reed was scheduled to go to trial for first-degree murder on Jan. 8 but the state's attorney's office requested a delay to wait on Reed's mental health records subpoenaed from area hospitals and institutions.

More: More police, firefighters and services, here's how Springfield wants to spend the budget

Assistant State's Attorney Kendra Hansel said during a hearing Wednesday that responses had been received from Packard Mental Health Center in Springfield and Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur but reports from HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur had yet to be returned.

They had also been working to get testing through a local psychologist to determine the state of Reed's mental health, something that needed to be done via court order.

All of this came about as the result of Reed and his counsel, defense attorney Mark Wykoff, filing notice that they intended to call Terry Killian, a psychologist, as an expert witness to speak to Reed's mental state at the time of the incident. The state's motion to continue the trial states that rebuttal witnesses have been contacted to match Killian's potential testimony.

Wykoff said that while he was willing to go with whatever Circuit Judge John Madonia decided, he was upset because the state's attorney's office had told him that they would simply cross-examine Killian at trial instead of requesting a continuance.

Madonia acknowledged Wykoff's point but granted the state's motion.

The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 7C at the Sangamon County Complex. The start date of the trial remains undetermined.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Trial of man accused of killing DFCS worker continued to Jan. 29