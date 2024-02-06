Trial to take place in June for man charged in 2023 murder of 5-year-old Milwaukee boy

Prince McCree loved superheroes and was excited about losing his second baby tooth. He was found dead Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near the corner of North Hawley Road and West Vliet Street in Milwaukee.

The trial date is set for a Milwaukee man charged in the homicide of a 5-year-old Milwaukee boy.

David Pietura’s jury trial will begin June 3, according to online court records.

Pietura is facing three felony charges ― first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of a child resulting in death, and hiding a corpse. Pietura, 27, pleaded not guilty in November 2023.

The body of 5-year-old Prince McCree was found in a dumpster in October 2023 after he was reported missing from his home in the 2400 block of North 54th Street in Milwaukee.

Also charged in the case is a 16-year-old Milwaukee teen who is facing the same three felony counts as Pietura.

The 16-year-old is also charged with three unrelated counts of recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon linked to stabbings in Milwaukee days before the death of McCree. He and his lawyer attempted to have these counts dismissed but that motion was denied by the court in January, records show.

The teen has admitted to these acts, according to a criminal complaint. He has a preliminary hearing on March 4 at the Vel R. Phillips Youth & Family Justice Center, according to online court records.

What happened to Prince McCree?

A makeshift memorial surrounds a dumpster near North Hawley Road and West Vliet Street where a 5-year-old Milwaukee boy, Prince McCree, was found dead Oct. 26, 2023.

The criminal complaint states McCree stayed home from school Oct. 25, 2023, with a sore throat. At one point, he went into the basement to play video games and his mother went to bed. When she woke up, she couldn’t find her son and called police.

Both males facing charges lived in the same home as McCree. The complaint says they both admitted to officers they choked and beat the boy with their fists. The teen also allegedly utilized a golf club and barbell.

After the child died, they put his body in multiple garbage bags and left him in a dumpster.

Pietura later told authorities where to find the body, according to the complaint.

A GoFundMe for funeral and other expenses has raised nearly $24,000 with a $10,000 goal as of Feb. 3.

McCree was described on the fundraiser page as “such a happy little boy who loved his brother and sister very much.” He’d just started kindergarten and loved school and learning, Transformers, Spider-Man and games like Fortnite and Roblox.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trial date set for Milwaukee man charged in homicide of 5-year-old